Journalist alleges police asked 'do you speak English?' during her arrest

Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read

A producer for CNN who was covering protests against the police killing of Daunte Wright was arrested and asked by a police officer if she speaks English, according to a letter to the governor of Minnesota.

Carolyn Sung, the CNN producer, made the allegations in a letter made public by the Ballard Spahr law firm. The letter contained several other allegations of police misconduct toward journalists covering the protests.

Ballard Spahr is currently being retained by dozens of news organizations, including NBC News, to represent their interests as they cover the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and protests across Minnesota following the police killing of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center.

Sung, who is Asian-American, alleged that while covering the protests on April 13 she was thrown to the ground and had her hands zip tied before a Minnesota State Patrol trooper later asked her: "Do you speak English?"

"Sung, whose primary language is English, was placed in a prisoner-transport bus and sent to the Hennepin County Jail, where she was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours," the letter stated.

"The purpose of the letter was to make state officials aware of the many instances of misconduct and to work toward a solution," said Leita Walker.

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

In the letter, Walker wrote that the news organizations she represents — which includes NBC News — "are deeply troubled by what has occurred over the last several days."

"The First Amendment is clear: journalists have a robust right of access to gather and report the news without fear of intrusion or interference by law enforcement," Walker wrote.

In tweets posted shortly after a meeting with news organizations, law enforcement and other stakeholders, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest.”

“I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs,” Walz said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota police promise not to detain, pepper-spray journalists covering protests

    The Minnesota State Patrol also agreed to stop photographing journalists and their credentials and will no longer order reporters where they can position themselves to cover the demonstrations. The statement came after state police and officers from eight other law-enforcement agencies in the joint force known as Operation Safety Net were criticized by media organizations for how they treated journalists at the protests in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

  • Black reporter arrested during Daunte Wright protest: ‘They want to silence the media because we’re shining light in dark places’

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Journalist Harry Colbert tells Andrew Buncombe he feared for safety of gridlocked driver

  • Wisconsin sheriff names suspect and three victims of deadly bar shootout

    Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, was held in jail in lieu of $4 million bail stemming from Sunday's bloodshed.

  • Derek Chauvin jury begins deliberations as America braces for verdict

    Former officer charged with murder of George FloydDerek Chauvin trial – live coverage The Derek Chauvin murder trial heard closing arguments on Monday before the jury began considering a verdict over the death of George Floyd that is anxiously awaited by millions of Americans. Tensions are high in Minneapolis, with hundreds of national guard soldiers deployed. Last year, video of the former police officer’s alleged killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, prompted days of protests, riots and looting, and demonstrations across the US and world. Protests flared up again earlier this month, over the shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by officers during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. Many Americans have reached their own verdict in the Chauvin case, and see the trial as part of a reckoning in the broader struggle for racial justice. Nonetheless, on Monday lawyers focused on persuading the jury. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said the key to the case lay in video footage of Chauvin pressing his knee on to Floyd’s neck even as he pleaded for his life, right to his very last words of “I can’t breathe”. “This case is exactly what you saw with your eyes. It’s what you know in your heart,” he said. Schleicher said the video showed Chauvin had a complete indifference to Floyd. “For nine minutes and 29 seconds George Floyd begged until he could beg no more, and the defendant continued this assault,” he said. The prosecutor said Chauvin’s “ego, his pride” led him to keep his knee in place, even as bystanders pleaded with him to stop, because he “wasn’t going to be told what to do”. “He was going to do what he wanted, how he wanted, for as long as he wanted,” said Schleicher. “This was not policing, it was unnecessary, it was gratuitous, and he did it on purpose.” If the jury agrees that Chauvin, 45, did commit an assault as he pinned Floyd to the ground, that will open the path to a conviction on the most serious charge of second-degree murder, which requires the former officer to have committed a felony that led to death. “What the defendant did here was straight-up felony assault,” said Schleicher. “That killed George Floyd.” If the jury does not agree that Chauvin’s use of force was criminal in itself but showed “reckless disregard for human life”, it could still convict him of third-degree murder. Chauvin also faces a manslaughter charge. In instructions to the jury, Judge Peter Cahill said Chauvin was culpable if he took an action that caused Floyd’s death, even if other factors contributed to it. That will help the prosecution because even if, as the defence claims, heart damage and drug use contributed to Floyd’s death, Chauvin will still be guilty if the jury finds his actions set heart failure in motion. Schleicher derided defence claims that Chauvin’s actions were not the cause of Floyd’s death and that he succumbed to a heart condition, drug use and even carbon monoxide poisoning from car exhaust. Schleicher asked if Floyd would have died that day if he hadn’t been pinned down by Chauvin and scorned the idea that he chose that moment to die of heart disease. “Use your common sense. Believe your eyes,” he told the jurors. “Unreasonable force pinning him to the ground, that’s what killed him.” People gather in George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, for an AAPI and Black solidarity rally on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Schleicher reminded the jury of testimony from medical experts who said the way Chauvin and other officers kept Floyd pinned to the ground cut off his breathing and was the sole cause of his death. “George Floyd struggled, desperate to breathe, to make enough room in his chest, to breathe. But the force was too much,” said Schleicher. Schleicher told the jurors they did not have to find that the defendant intended to cause harm or to violate the law in order to convict him of second-degree murder. “The only thing the state has to prove is that he intended to apply force to George Floyd on purpose,” he said. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, focused on whether the officer’s actions were “reasonable under the totality of circumstances”, as Floyd fought hard against getting into a squad car. “Someone can be compliant one second and then fighting the next,” he said. Nelson said it was reasonable for Chauvin to believe Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe were a ruse to avoid arrest. The lawyer dismissed the evidence of a medical expert that the moment Floyd’s leg lashed out was evidence of a kind of brain damage due to lack of oxygen as made with hindsight and a medical degree. “A reasonable police will interpret this as at least some form of minimal resistance,” he said. Nelson portrayed Chauvin as distracted by crowd at the time Floyd took his last breath, saying he reached for his mace because he saw it as a threat. “That changed Officer Chauvin’s perception of what was happening,” he said. Nelson said the totality of the situation justified Chauvin’s actions and established his innocence. “This was an authorised use of force, as unattractive as it may be. And this is reasonable doubt,” he said. “There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposively applied unlawful force.” Nelson said it defied common sense for the prosecution to dismiss Floyd’s heart condition and drug use as causes of his death. But on rebuttal, the prosecution accused Nelson of “distorting the facts” in claiming that the prosecution had to prove there were no other factors at play in Floyd’s death for Chauvin to be found guilty. It said Nelson’s claims “defied common sense”. The closing arguments, unusually, went on for much of the day, reflecting the complexities of the case and the widely differing interpretation of events. Jerry Blackwell, the special assistant attorney general, who opened arguments for the prosecution three weeks ago, had the last word before the judge sent the jury out to deliberate. He told jurors that the case against Chauvin was so simple that a child could understand it, which was why a nine-year-old bystander told the police officer to “get off of” George Floyd. The prosecution kicked off its rebuttal w/ Blackwell calling common sense the 46th witness in the #DerekChauvinTrial "What you have to decide [...] is so simple that a child could understand it. In fact, a child did understand it when the 9 yr old girl said, 'Get off of him.'"— Fabiola Cineas (@FabiolaCineas) April 19, 2021 Blackwell finished with an evocative line that went from the victim’s medical condition to the officer’s character and emotion. He said to the jury: “You were told, for example, that Mr Floyd died because his heart was too big. And now, having seen all the evidence, having heard all the evidence, you know the truth, and the truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr Chauvin’s heart was too small.” Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. The 12 jurors will be sequestered until they reach a verdict or fail to agree on any of the charges. Deliberations will continue until 7pm each day. But the judge said if a verdict is reached close to that time, it will not be revealed until the following day. The courthouse has been sealed off and is heavily guarded. Members of George Floyd’s family said that after the trauma of the trial, they want it to be over. “We’re ready to get this trial done,” Tera Brown, Floyd’s cousin, told CNN. “It was very difficult. There were times when we were literally broken to tears.”

  • UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there. India is enduring a second wave of the virus, with infections passing the 15 million mark, second only to the United States. Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain.

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooter never had a "red flag" hearing

    Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old shooter who killed eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis last week, never had a "red flag" hearing in accordance with state law despite a warning from his mother he was showing signs of violence, a prosecutor said at a press conference Monday.Why it matters: Indiana's "red flag" law allows authorities to seize guns from people who show "warning signs of violence," per AP. Had the shooter appeared before a judge and been found unstable, he may not have been able to purchase the guns used in the mass shooting.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Hole's mother contacted authorities in March 2020 regarding her son's mental stability, saying he was having suicidal thoughts, according to the New York Times. Police seized a shotgun in Hole's possession and Hole was taken to the hospital for several hours. However, the next step of setting up a "red flag" hearing was never taken because prosecutors feared they would not be able to build a sufficient case in the 2 weeks allotted by the red flag law, the New York Times reported. Leaving the case open-ended meant authorities did not have to return Hole's shotgun to him, but allowed Hole to months later purchase rifles used in the FedEx mass shooting. "The risk is, if we move forward with that (red flag) process and lose, we have to give that firearm back to that person," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "That’s not something we were willing to do.”Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin, who sponsored provisions to strengthen the state's red flag law, said the law in the Hole case “could have worked just as it should, but the prosecutor never pursued it.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Influence Media Acquires Ali Tamposi’s Stake in Hits by Camila Cabello, BTS, Kelly Clarkson and Others

    Influence Media announced Monday it has acquired the copyrights for portions of the songwriting catalog of writer Ali Tamposi, including her part of such hits as “Senorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and songs by BTS, Justin Bieber and others.< Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but Influence said that its […]

  • Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

    Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, amid growing public frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. Austria has been in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of the vaccine, and Kurz said on March 31 the order would probably be placed the following week. Kurz had recently avoided saying whether his country would await EMA approval of the vaccine, which has been used in the European Union only by Hungary so far.

  • Dave Grohl and His Mom Virginia Unveil First From Cradle to Stage Trailer

    Back in February, Paramount+ announced a slate of new shows that includes Dave Grohl and his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl turning her book From Cradle to Stage into a six-part television series. Today, the mother/son duo unveiled the show's first trailer and announced its star-studded list of contributors, which features Brandi Carlile and her mom Teresa, Tom Morello…

  • Fact check: Missing context in claim about Black Lives Matter co-founder's property purchases

    We rate claims about a Black Lives Matters co-founder's property purchases as missing context.

  • My Pillow countersues voting machine company in dispute over U.S. election

    Pro-Trump businessman Mike Lindell on Monday escalated his legal fight with voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, responding to its recent defamation case with a countersuit of his own. Lindell's privately owned company, My Pillow Inc, sued Dominion in federal court in Minnesota, alleging a campaign to "silence" and "punish" him for his claims about the election software company. The lawsuit came two months after Dominion brought a $1.3 billion dollar case against Lindell in federal court in Washington.

  • Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

    Barry Jenkins' adaptation of 'The Underground Railroad' and the star-studded anthology series 'Solos' highlight May's original releases

  • As world awaits Chauvin verdict, police reform remains work in progress

    President Joe Biden, in recents weeks, has mulled over several scenarios for federal reaction to the impending verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial. As these plans are being considered, Biden’s Justice Department appointees have yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, as it relates to the trial itself, this is beyond qualified immunity according to Floyd family attorney, Lee Merritt, who tells theGrio that this is about “criminal liability” for Minneapolis police officer Chauvin.

  • 3 Ether ETFs Will Start Trading Tuesday. The Fee War Has Already Started.

    Three funds that hold Ether are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week.

  • AOC, Sanders want a Green New Deal for public housing

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, are pushing for a slice of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to modernize public housing with renewable energy and other climate-minded initiatives that historically have left out the most vulnerable communities.

  • Jazz aim for payback against Lakers

    The Utah Jazz will look for some payback in the second of back-to-back games against the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The Lakers posted a 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday, led by Andre Drummond's 27 points, along with his eight rebounds. Point guard Dennis Schroder finished with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Namibian court denies entry to gay couple's surrogate daughters

    Phillip Lühl was told he must take a paternity test before returning home with his new-born twins.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle