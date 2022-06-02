Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says

·3 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years said Thursday she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet.

Journalist Cheng Lei, an Australian who was born in China, was detained in August 2020 on charges of suspicion of sharing state secrets. In March, she was tried in Beijing, but Australian diplomats weren't allowed inside the courtroom.

Since the trial, Chinese authorities have deferred announcing a verdict. Cheng, 46, had worked as a business journalist for Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network.

Speaking about the case publicly for the first time in an interview with Australia's Sky News, Cheng's partner Nick Coyle said he was worried “big time” for her health and about the lack of access she was getting to her family and Australian consular staff.

Coyle told Sky News that her regular 30-minute consular video meetings have been suspended indefinitely, apparently due to China’s tough coronavirus restrictions.

“I find that just totally unacceptable,” Coyle said. “These monthly consular visits have literally been what’s kept her going for 20 months.”

“She’s been able to make no phone calls with anybody. She’s had maybe three visits from her lawyer, just to prepare for the trial," Coyle said. "She’s had not one phone call with family, with her children. Nothing. Nada.”

Cheng is the mother of two children who live in Australia, and her parents also live in Australia.

Coyle worked as chief executive of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce in Beijing before leaving China due to fears he had for his safety.

Coyle said Cheng had some health issues and her condition had declined since she had been detained and fed a poor and inadequate diet. He said she once joked with him that his Starbucks coffee cost more than a week's worth of her food.

“Fortunately, we’re dealing with about the strongest person I know, mentally, emotionally, but there have been really difficult health challenges along the way,” Coyle told Sky News.

Coyle said he still has no idea what Cheng is supposed to have done wrong. He said she wasn't even that interested in politics, instead focusing on business.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said. “It never has.”

Her detention came during a time of deteriorating diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

At Cheng's trial in March, Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher told reporters outside the court that he'd been told he couldn't attend because the trial involved state secrets.

“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and very regrettable,” Fletcher said at the time. “We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret.”

Australia would continue to advocate for Cheng’s rights and interests in accordance with the consular agreement between China and Australia, Fletcher said at the time.

After the trial, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the verdict would be announced at an unspecified later date. Wang said that because the trial involved state secrets it was held in closed session, but Cheng and her defense lawyer had been present.

China does not recognize dual citizenship and Chinese-born defendants are often not afforded the same treatment as other foreign nationals, particularly when facing espionage charges.

Born in China, Cheng graduated from the University of Queensland. She worked as an accountant and financial analyst in Australia before moving to China in 2001, where she has worked since as a journalist.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Americans face longer periods of joblessness, says report

    While Asian Americans face a lower unemployment rate than white and Black Americans, this sole statistic masks the other ways in which they negatively experience the job market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Asian American workers had an unemployment rate of 3.1%, in contrast to the overall U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%. Although Asian Americans had the lowest unemployment rate, they were more likely to experience long-term joblessness than any other demographic.

  • UN human rights chief's report into Xinjiang faces further delays

    Western governments and activists have demanded that United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet finally releases a long-awaited report into Xinjiang after her visit to China last week. But the South China Morning Post has learned its release is unlikely to be imminent. Instead the report will be updated with "our interactions and observations from the visit", Elizabeth Throssell, a spokeswoman for Bachelet's office confirmed. Once it is finalised, it will be shared with the Chinese auth

  • North Dakota legislator set to resign, mum on investigation

    North Dakota's longest-serving state senator declined to comment Tuesday on whether he's the subject of an ongoing investigation following a report that he'd traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg had previously announced plans to resign Wednesday, six months before the end of his term. “There is a time,” Holmberg told The Associated Press on Tuesday when asked about why he was abruptly ending his 46-year career.

  • Johnny Depp Wins a War of Credibility Against Amber Heard

    In his opening statement, Amber Heard’s attorney warned jurors that Johnny Depp’s lawyers were looking to turn his Virginia defamation trial into a soap opera. The attorney, Ben Rottenborn, said the case was not about “who you like more,” or “which party can sling more mud.” Instead, he said it was about the evidence and […]

  • The Cannes Film Festival Made a Glittering Comeback This Year

    With A-list celebrities, a fighter jet flyover, and Chopard's grand reveal of a new high jewelry collection inspired by cinema.

  • U.S. and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

    The Pentagon says the Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

  • Kamala Harris to announce student loan relief for California's Corinthian Colleges

    The Biden administration plans to forgive loans for 560,000 former students of Corinthian Colleges, a group of for-profit schools that Harris helped put out of business.

  • Biden Doesn’t ‘Believe in’ Proposals to Harden Schools, White House Press Secretary Says

    President Biden does not "believe in" proposals to harden schools against potential gunmen, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

  • Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents

    Disney is offering summertime savings for California residents looking to visit the parks.

  • Iran Is Still Haunted by Dealings With Infamous Nuclear Smuggler

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most infamous nuclear smuggler is still haunting Iran, with diplomats weighing whether to censure the nation over mysterious uranium particles discovered by international investigators at an undeclared site.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Le

  • Battle for the Donbas region in Ukraine

    The mayor of Severodonetsk, a critical city in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Russian troops control half of the town and that there is heavy street fighting.

  • Biden meets with baby formula executives, says shortage to extend 2 more months

    President Joe Biden met with baby formula manufacturers Wednesday and said it will be “a couple more months” until supply is fully “back to normal.”

  • Russian Military Is Repeating Mistakes in Eastern Ukraine, U.S. Says

    WASHINGTON — The Russian military, beaten down and demoralized after three months of war, is making the same mistakes in its campaign to capture a swath of eastern Ukraine that forced it to abandon its push to take the entire country, senior U.S. officials say. While Russian troops are capturing territory, a Pentagon official said that their “plodding and incremental” pace was wearing them down and that the military’s overall fighting strength had been diminished by about 20%. Since the war star

  • Chinese takeover of UK graphene company collapses over national security concerns

    The Chinese takeover of a British specialist in cutting-edge graphene technology has been abandoned after a national security investigation raised concerns that the deal would see critical technology moved abroad. Shanghai Kington Technology, a Chinese company that makes high-performance plastics, has called off its proposed acquisition of Perpetuus, which specialises in graphene technology. The deal was called off a month after Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, ordered an in-depth nationa

  • Sara Ramírez Pitched for Their Grey's Anatomy Character Dr. Callie Torres to Be Bisexual

    Sara Ramírez played Dr. Callie Torres in 239 episodes of the ABC medical drama, making Callie the longest-running LGBTQ character in TV history

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning how patriotic they are.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.