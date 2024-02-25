Journalist identified as victim in deadly Harlem lithium-ion battery fire: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Authorities identified the person who died in an apartment fire in Harlem caused by a lithium-ion battery on Friday as 27-year-old Fazil Khan.

Khan, a Data Reporter for the nonprofit Hechinger Report, passed away in the fire, the organization confirmed on social media.

“We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report’s data reporter, Fazil Khan, died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived. We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed,” the Hechinger Report posted on social media.

Khan graduated from Columbia in 2021. In a statement, the university said:

“It is with deep sadness that I must share the news with you that Fazil Khan, a 2021 graduate of the J-School and a 2021-22 CJI Global Migration fellow, succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire at his apartment building on Friday night… Mr. Khan was greatly admired and respected by his peers at CJS, those whom he worked with as a fellow and his colleagues at the Hechinger Report where he worked as a data reporter”

In total, 12 of the 18 victims needed to be hospitalized, including five people who were in critical condition, authorities said.

The deadly fire left dozens of residents displaced, and even saw a firefighter perform a rope rescue. The firefighter had been with the fire department for less than a year, FDNY officials said.

Lithium-ion batteries are now a leading cause of fires and fire deaths in New York City, according to fire officials.

