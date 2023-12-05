Journalist Patricia Warren, a Canton native and veteran TV anchor, dies at 70

Canton native Patricia "Pat" Warren, a veteran TV journalist in Baltimore for decades, has died.

Warren, 70, worked as a political reporter for WJZ TV for 30 years.

The alumnus of McKinley High School graduated at 16 and earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Akron.

Her first job was reporting for the former WAKR-TV in Akron in 1974. She also worked in radio in Washington, D.C., and in TV news in Philadelphia and on WBNS in Columbus.

In 1981, Ebony Magazine recognized Warren as one the first Black women broadcasters to work in a major market.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told the Baltimore Sun: “Pat Warren has walked with me since my councilman days, a no-nonsense reporter who always kept it real on all things Baltimore. Her time at WJZ has shaped Baltimore’s news scene and impacted generations. She wasn’t just a reporter — she was a friend to Baltimoreans.”

In a statement, former Maryland Gov, Larry Hogan said of Warren: “Pat Warren [was] a revered journalist and a familiar face to all who followed Maryland politics. Pat’s tenure at WJZ, especially her coverage of Annapolis and the legislature, reflected the epitome of journalistic excellence. Her reports from the statehouse were not just informative but a testament to her unwavering commitment to truth and clarity.”

Warren was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Warren of Canton. She is survived by her sister, Lyndsi Warren de Prado, and brothers Robert Jr., Joseph, David, and Frank Warren.

She was a lifetime member of Peoples Baptist Church in Canton.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 3 in Baltimore.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Pat Warren, Canton native and veteran TV anchor, dies at 70