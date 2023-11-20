Journalist says mechanical fault forced emergency landing of Polish president’s plane early in Ukraine war

At the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, a malfunction was found in Polish President Andrzej Duda’s plane, journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz said in his book “Poland at War”, journalist Filip Dąb-Mirowski said in an X (Twitter) post on Nov. 13.

Sabotage or attempted murder were among the possible lines of inquiry of investigators, Dąb-Mirowski said.

The journalist said that on March 25, Duda’s plane, a brand new Boeing 737-800 NG, made an emergency landing on the way to Jasionka (Rzeszów) to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Duda and Polish Army General Rajmund Andrzejczak were on board.

The cause of the "near-death experience," as described by the passengers, was a faulty trimmer that failed and forced the pilots to fly the plane manually with the yoke.

Eventually, the plane was able to land safely, and the delegation quickly changed to another plane, continuing their journey.

