Journalists banned from Irpin: mayor

STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had asked Ukraine's government to ease tax pressure on small and medium-sized businesses because of his country's war with Russia."Economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's goals against us today. We have to resist this as well. Save our economy, save our people,” Zelenskiy said in a video address. He said he has told the government “to relax taxes as much as possible, to remove all difficulties, absolutely everything”.Russia's invasion has sent more than 2.8 million people fleeing across Ukraine's borders and trapped hundreds of thousands in besieged cities.