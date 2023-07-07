Journalists demand ‘immediate release’ of Evan Gershkovic on 100th day of detention

Evan Gershkovich was detained on June 7 (AP)

Journalists are calling for the “immediate release” of an America reporter, detained by Russia on espionage charges Washington says are politically motivated.

Friday 7 July marks 100 days since the 32-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovic was arrested by police in Moscow over claims he had been spying on the Kremlin while reporting on Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Gershkovic, the US and the WSJ vehemently deny the allegations.

Owen Meredith, chief executive of News Media Association (NMA), a UK-based non-governmental organisation that represents national, regional and local titles, described the reporter’s arrest as a “full-throated assault” on the fundamental principles of free speech and democracy.

“The work of courageous journalists like Evan is critical to ensuring that we understand as fully as possible the war in Ukraine and its horrific impact upon people’s lives,” he said.

“On this incredibly difficult 100-day milestone, we stand with Evan, his loved ones, and our colleagues across the global news media sector in calling for his immediate release.

“We all have a stake in this. Journalism is not a crime, and a free press is pivotal to maintaining a free society.”

In June a new appeal against his pre-trial detention was rejected by a Moscow court.

The journalist’s parents, who left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1979, were there and able to speak to their son through a glass box.

"Seeing him just brought him a little bit back to me," his father Mikhail told the WSJ at the time. "Physical closeness made it a little more bearable."

"I was just beside myself - so happy," his mother, Ella Milman, said. "We were smiling and laughing."

Earlier this week the Kremlin signalled it would hold the door open for contacts with the US regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve Mr Gershkovich , who was formally charged on 7 April.

Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in US custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Washington have touched on the issue.

“We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “They must be carried out and continue in complete silence.”

He didn’t offer any further details, but added that “the lawful right to consular contacts must be ensured on both sides.”

The US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on Monday was allowed to visit Mr Gershkovich for the first time since April. The US Embassy did not immediately provide more information.

Mr Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until 30 August.