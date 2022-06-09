Journalists discover number of helicopters Ukraine lost during supply deliveries to Azovstal and how they were lost

ROMAN PETRENKO — THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 10:52

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least three helicopters during missions to supply Azovstal with medicine and ammunition, as well as to evacuate the wounded.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article "The Island of Hope": How Azovstal defenders got out and what is with them now

Details: It is a well-known fact that Mariupol is almost half surrounded by the sea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost contact with Azovstal defenders not only by water but also by land captured by the Russian occupiers. The sky was the only option left [for supplies].

The Chief Intelligence Directorate was responsible for supplying reinforcements and supplies to Mariupol. Mi-8 military helicopters were used for the flights.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, 16 Mi-8 military helicopters flew to the defenders with aid, and on one occasion they delivered 72 soldiers of the Azov Regiment to the plant.

In total, according to Ukrainska Pravda, there were 7 such helicopter missions.

At night, the military helicopters would fly to Mariupol at very low altitudes, along the route where, according to Ukrainian intelligence, it was possible to bypass the air defence [of the Russian army]. The helicopters took medicines, ammunition, food and water there, and [at the plant] the seriously wounded were put on board.

Journalists have found out that Ukraine lost several helicopters in such missions.

The quote from the source: "On the fifth flight, the group was spotted for the first time on their way back from Mariupol, and one helicopter was shot down.

On the seventh flight, on the way back, a helicopter caught fire and fell on the occupied territory. Then a rescue helicopter was sent from Dnipro to rescue the survivors. But this was soon ambushed, and shot down by a Man Portable Air Defence System. So they [helicopters] are lying there now together, like in a movie - next to each other. "

More details: According to Ukrainska Pravda, the last, seventh supply flight took place on April-May, 20 days before the defenders left Azovstal.

