Journalists who filmed rally of wives of mobilised soldiers detained in Moscow – photo, video

On Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, police officers detained journalists who worked at the Way Home rally held by a group of wives of mobilised soldiers

Source: Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet Meduza, with reference to the Telegram channels Sota and SotaVision; media project Ostorozhno Novosti; human rights portal OVD-Info; Sirena (Siren), an independent Russian news outlet focusing on the war in Ukraine; Novaya Gazeta (New Newspaper) Europe"

Details: Publications posted videos of several policemen taking male journalists in vests with the inscription "Press" to a prisoner transport vehicle.

"Almost all male journalists were detained," Sota claims.

According to Sirena, the police detained those who filmed the laying of flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial site.

According to the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram channel, more than 25 people are in the prisoner transport vehicle, most of them are journalists. The channel writes that workers of Ostorozno Novosti, Sota.Vision, Kommersant, France Press, and Spiegel were detained, as well as human rights defenders from the movement for Human Rights.

OVD-Info reports about 27 detainees, at least one of them is a participant in the rally. They were taken to the Kitay-gorod district police station.

According to human rights activists, police detained seven more journalists filming the rally near Vladimir Putin's election headquarters in Pokrovka. They were taken to the Basmanny Internal Affairs Agency. Among the detainees is Andrei Zaikov, a representative of Japanese TV company Fuji.

Soon, the detained journalists were released from the Kitay-gorod police station.

According to Novaya Gazeta (New Newspaper) Europe, on the 500th day since the announcement of mobilisation in the Russian Federation, women and men with white headscarves gathered in the centre of Moscow.

Relatives of those sent to war with Ukraine arrange flower-laying actions every Saturday, but this week, families from the Russian capital urged their compatriots to join them from the regions. The initiative was also supported by "opposition politicians". As a result, on 3 February, many more people gathered in the Aleksandrovsky Garden than usual. After the rally, the participants headed for Vladimir Putin's election headquarters.

