Journalists identify Russian soldier who bragged to his wife about killing civilians

Dmytro Ivanov is a Russian who bragged to his wife about the killings of civilians in Ukraine

According to SBU, Russian troops are suffering from psychological effects of the atrocities they carry out in Ukraine. Their wives are becoming audibly afraid of the kind of people their husbands are turning into.

“I can take a person and then ‘bam’ – (shoot them) in the head, from a machine gun, or a Kalashnikov (assault rifle), mowing down a hundred people in one go,” the soldier can be heard saying in the recording.

“You don’t believe me? Nastya, I’ve become a f***wit, I’m f***ed in the head…”

“Civilians – I would throw civilians in trenches; I shot all of them in their heads, killing them; they cried, pleading (for mercy) – I still shot them.”

Citing SBU sources, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda reported that the Russian soldier in question is Dmitriy Gennadiyevich Ivanov, born in 1995. According to his social media accounts, he lives in Kupsola, in Russia’s Mari El Republic. On his VKotankte (Russian social media network) page, Ivanov styles himself as Dmitriy Tumanov. The uniform he can be seen wearing in some photos suggests he graduated from the Kazan Tank Command Higher School.

The investigation has identified Anastasia Korotkova as the woman Ivanov was speaking with in the SBU’s intercept. Her VKontakte page has photos of hers and Ivanov’s 2020 wedding.

On April 14, Ukraine’s Parliament recognized Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine as genocide, placing the responsibility of the act on Russian troops and their military and political leadership.