These are the journalists who have been killed in Mexico in 2022

So far in 2022, eight journalists have been murdered in Mexico in possible relation to their work.

Armando Linares López, editorial director of Monitor Michoacán, a news site that covers the central state of Michoacan, was shot on March 15 by armed individuals who entered his home in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, making him the eighth journalist murdered in Mexico.

While the victims’ families, Mexican journalists and journalism organizations continue to seek justice in each of these cases, the Mexican government only considers six of them to have been motivated by the victims’ work as journalists.

The government has ruled out the cases of journalists Roberto Toledo, killed in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, on Jan. 31, and Jorge “El Choche” Camero, killed in Empalme, Sonora, on Feb. 24.

On March 17, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that at least 16 people have been arrested in connection to some of the six cases.

Independent groups like Article 19 and the Committee to Protect Journalists have documented at least 148 murders of journalists in Mexico since 2000.

The previous and current presidencies have been the most violent for journalists. During Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration alone, 47 lost their lives, and under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in 2018, 32 have died, according to Article 19.

Here are updates in the investigation of each journalist’s death:

José Luis Gamboa

He was found stabbed to death in the Port of Veracruz, Veracruz, on Jan. 10. Gamboa was the founder and editor of the news site Inforegio and was one of the founders and editors of the digital outlet La Noticia, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

As of March 23, no arrests had been made in his case.

Margarito Martínez

Relatives and friends of photojournalist Margarito Martínez mourn him during his burial at the Santa Gema cemetery in Tijuana, Baja California on Jan. 21, 2022.

He was killed by a bullet to the head outside his home in Tijuana, Baja California, on Jan. 17. Martínez worked as a freelance photojournalist for local outlets such as Zeta Tijuana, La Jornada de Baja California and Cadena Noticias, according to the CPJ.

As of March 23, 10 people have been arrested, three of which had already been suspected of orchestrating and carrying out the assassination

Lourdes Maldonado

She was murdered outside her home in Tijuana, Baja California, on Jan. 23. Maldonado covered politics and corruption for different local outlets and had started a podcast called Brebaje, according to the CPJ.

Days before her death, she publically announced that after nine years she had won a case against former Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla. After Maldonado’s death, the governor defended himself and said that he was willing to cooperate with the authorities. So far, it is unknown if there is a line of investigation against him or if he has been called to testify in her murder.

As of March 23, three people have been arrested and are believed to be responsible for executing the journalist.

Roberto Toledo

He was shot just outside the building that houses the newsroom he worked for in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, on Jan. 31. Toledo was a writer and video editor at the news site Monitor Michoacán – the same outlet where Linares worked.

His homicide was ruled out by the Mexican government as being motivated by his journalistic work. According to reports from the Michoacan prosecutor’s office, Toledo worked in a law firm, not as a journalist. Linares denied that report and publically stated that Toledo was a regular contributor to the news outlet.

As of March 23, no arrests have been made in his case.

Heber Fernando López

He was shot to death while entering his home in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, on Feb. 10. López founded the news sites NoticiasWeb and RCP Noticias, according to the CPJ.

As of March 23, two people were arrested in connection to his murder.

Jorge 'El Choche' Camero

He was shot to death when he was inside a gym in Empalme, Sonora, on Feb. 24. Camero was the editorial director of the news site El Informativo.

As with the Toledo homicide case, the Sonora prosecutor’s office does not consider that Camero was murdered because he was working as a journalist.

As of March 23, no arrests have been made in his case.

Juan Carlos Muñiz

He was killed when he was driving a taxi since he also worked as a driver in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, on March 4. Muñiz was a reporter for Testigo Miner, a local digital newspaper.

As of March 23, a suspect has been arrested.

Armando Linares López

He was shot by armed individuals who entered his home in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, on March 15. Linares was the director of the news site Monitor Michoacán.

Weeks before his murder, Linares had shared several videos on social media denouncing the murder of his colleague Toledo and the lack of protection provided to journalists by the Mexican government.

As of March 23, there have been no arrests, but prosecutors have identified the suspected murderers through videos of the incident.

Diana García is La Voz’s Mexico City correspondent. Follow her on Twitter @dianagaav.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who are the journalists killed in Mexico in 2022?