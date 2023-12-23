Journalists rebut claims of Russian citizenship for top Ukrainian judge Ihnatov

Contrary to claims circulating in the media, Roman Ihnatov, the head of Ukraine's Higher Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ), does not possess a Russian passport, investigative journalism project Schemes reported on Dec. 22.

Given the substantial influence wielded by the HQCJ in shaping the career trajectories of judges across Ukraine, investigative efforts a year ago by Schemes journalist Heorhiy Shabayev scrutinized Ihnatov's background during his candidacy. The inquiry revealed that Ihnatov only held an old Soviet passport, dispelling rumors of his Russian citizenship.

Journalists emphasized that Ihnatov has never sought or obtained Russian citizenship, and the official Russian passport registry, Rospasport, does not list him as a citizen.

The controversy surrounding the alleged Russian passport number attributed to Ihnatov stems from a combination of digits found in his old Soviet passport (first six digits — 614064) and its issuance date (09.12). Journalists explained that the third and fourth digits typically correspond to the year of issuance, and the series "40" is projected to be assigned to Russia starting in 2040.

Despite the media frenzy, Ukrainian news outlet ZN.UA reported that the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges received a letter from Ukraine's Security Service asserting that Ihnatov holds Russian citizenship. Ihnatov vehemently denied these allegations, challenging the authorities to produce evidence.

"When I went through the HQCJ, I was checked twice — the first openly and the second time secretly,” he said.

“Information was obtained that I never had Russian citizenship. If I have it, please show me the passport, show me something. But there is nothing.”

Ihnatov expressed concerns about potential provocations against HQCJ officials and requested increased security measures. His tenure as the head of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges began in June 2023.

