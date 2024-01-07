How journalists at The Republic made a difference in 2023

There’s too much information to digest, too much misinformation masquerading as fact, too little clarity about what’s going on in the world.

It’s Arizona, so there’s always a lot going on. In 2023, we celebrated a Super Bowl in the year’s early weeks and cheered the Arizona Diamondbacks during a wonderfully unexpected World Series run.

We continued litigating and investigating matters related to the 2020 and 2022 elections as politicians laid the groundwork for 2024. And our journalists dug into a host of troubling issues — at assisted living facilities, in flawed NFL nonprofits, in the state mental health system, in housing programs and the state budget and in the far southeast Valley, where a community mourned the death of a teen fatally beaten after a Halloween party.

We examined an effort to restore Indigenous peoples’ waters and lands in the West; chronicled the metro Phoenix restaurant scene; watchdogged big developments, including a massive semiconductor facility under construction; and closely watched issues at the state’s border with Mexico.

Here are some of the stories that made a difference in 2023, as told by our journalists.

Governor seeks change after series documents horrors in assisted living centers

Throughout 2023, The Arizona Republic published a series of investigative stories revealing just how broken Arizona's long-term care and residential facilities system is. Arizonans responded with shock. They felt overwhelmed, unsure of how to protect the people they love.

The series by reporters Caitlin McGlade, Sahana Jayaraman and Melina Walling focused on senior living violence, detailing how assisted living residents with dementia have killed other residents. Staff and residents have been sexually assaulted. Another article detailed how senior living facilities are often understaffed, endangering workers and residents. Yet the facilities and their operators have suffered limited consequences for their lack of oversight.

After the articles published, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced legislative priorities to improve the system, which were expected to be part of lawmakers’ work when the state Legislature reconvenes this month. They included:

Hiking fees and fines based on the severity of an infraction. Right now, the state Health Department can only fine facilities $500 for each violation, for each day that it occurred.

Empowering the Health Department to revoke licenses for cause and crack down on other problematic practices.

Closing inspection loopholes. Right now, assisted living facilities can skip an annual inspection if they have a clean inspection the year prior.

Implementing "robust licensure requirements for assisted living facilities."

Hiring more state Health Department employees and legal support.

Increasing regulation and certification of facilities that advertise memory care. No additional licensure is required and no set rules associated with "memory care" exist today.

Creating a transparent quality rating system for nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities. The current system is hard for the average consumer to use.

Housing insecurity and homelessness coverage helps Arizonans, shapes policy debates

Reuniting a family. Helping siblings get an apartment. Spurring legislation to address a housing assistance loophole. Bearing witness to the clearing of a homeless neighborhood. Reaching national housing policy experts.

Coverage of housing insecurity and homelessness — dozens of stories in 2023 with real people at their foundations — has had big effects on people's lives and helped shape the much-needed debate about housing affordability in Arizona.

Reporter Juliette Rihl's article on how the displacement of homeless people affects their lives and the ability of aid workers to help them led to a reader discovering her sister’s whereabouts.

Catherine Reagor's coverage of the rise in evictions after COVID-19-related moratoriums led people featured in the story to a better housing situation.

Rihl’s article about the scarcity of housing vouchers across the country prompted an Arizona legislator to introduce a bill to address the phenomenon of people moving from out of state to obtain assistance. Several housing policy experts across the nation also reached out to say the story would inform policy discussions.

Another piece by Rihl about apartments built using federal tax credits in exchange for affordable rents notified people in rental complexes across the state that their monthly payments likely would jump. The buildings would exit the tax credit program early, allowing them to increase to market rate. Since 2010, Arizona has lost more than 5,700 affordable rental units because of a loophole property owners have learned to exploit.

And over seven months, The Arizona Republic was the only news organization to consistently bear witness to Phoenix's court-ordered clearing of a homeless encampment that was, at its peak, home to roughly 1,000 people. We watched as aid workers took people away in vans to shelters and frontloaders scooped up the remains of makeshift living structures. We pressed the city for information on how it was treating people — among our community's most vulnerable — and monitored the two conflicting court cases that dictated how and when the encampment was dismantled.

The Republic's housing insecurity coverage touched on many more angles of our housing — the evaporation of mobile home communities, the inability of the Legislature to compromise on housing policy changes, and the people living on federal lands because they have nowhere else to go.

The articles are cited frequently by public officials and housing advocates, so expect more ripple effects from the coverage to surface in 2024.

Nonprofits founded by NFL players often fall short, but investigation spurs change

On Feb. 9, 2023, at Phoenix Symphony Hall, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the league's most prestigious award. All 32 teams nominate a player based on their on-field performance and how they give back to their community.

Many of the players who are nominated for, and win, the Payton award founded their nonprofit organizations to help with their philanthropic efforts. Some, however, have struggled to make their efforts work. A six-month investigation by Jason Wolf showed some players end up relying on well-meaning relatives who are inexperienced in the non-profit space, or turning to management companies that divert more money away from the intended charities than is generally considered acceptable by watchdog groups.

One example was what happened with former Arizona Cardinals star Calais Campbell, a Payton award recipient whose family did little research about the nonprofit sector before founding the CRC Foundation in memory of his late father in 2011. Its celebrity golf tournament in Phoenix lost money in three of four years and $26,000 overall.

“Raising money was a lot harder than we thought it would be, based on what I had seen other people doing,” Campbell told The Republic. “It took a little while to figure that out. And even then, I worked really hard to try to put on really great events and we ended up breaking even because the people who put the event on for you, their piece would be the bulk of the profits. It’s a broken system from that standpoint right now.”

Conversely, the foundation founded by retired Cardinals star J.J. Watt reported $51 million in revenue and $49.7 million in expenses through 2020, including $48.3 million — or 97 cents of every dollar spent — on charitable activities. His foundation’s numbers are much higher than similar tax-exempt foundations because of Watt’s viral Hurricane Harvey relief campaign in 2017 while playing for the Houston Texans.

Wolf’s reporting helped spark some grassroots change. Later in the year, he reported that Anquan Boldin, another former Cardinals standout and Payton award winner, helped create an organization called Sport For Impact with the mission to redefine sports philanthropy and offer athletes guidance and education as they get involved in charitable efforts.

“I don’t care if people ever remember me for what I did on the football field,” Boldin said. “If people remember me for making a difference in the community and this country, then I’m satisfied.”

Republic’s lawsuit against Cyber Ninjas allows truth about ‘audit’ to emerge

Texts and emails released long after the so-called Arizona "audit" ended proved — beyond a doubt — the effort was encouraged, funded and carried out by loyalists to Donald Trump.

Those details could have remained hidden without The Republic fighting for more than two years for information about the 2020 ballot review.

What Arizonans didn't know when then-Senate President Karen Fann announced the “audit” in spring 2021 was that it was part of a nationwide effort to undermine elections in states Democrat Joe Biden won — and that the people involved were working behind the scenes to access voting equipment in other states as well as Arizona.

Key details emerged in December 2022 and throughout 2023 based on public records released only because The Republic went to court to demand them.

Among those details, as reported by Robert Anglen and Ryan Randazzo: The lead contractor couldn't tabulate hand tallies done at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. And before, during and after the review, he exchanged text messages with a who's who of Trump allies trying to sow distrust in election results across the county.

The Republic’s lawsuit is among the biggest public records cases fought in the state, with the news organization now seeking $690,000 from the state Senate and Cyber Ninjas to cover its legal fees.

‘Systemic deficiencies’: Gaps in mental health care highlighted throughout year

Arizonans young and old struggle with bullying, trauma, anxiety, depression and chronic mental illnesses.

Access to care isn't always easy, whether you are a young person with an eating disorder or an older resident in a rural area.

And stigma about seeking help remains. Reporter Stephanie Innes looked deeply into the topic from March through December, from problems at the Arizona State Hospital, which houses seriously mentally ill patients, to difficulties finding a treatment professional to assist with less serious issues.

Her findings: The system itself is in a mental health crisis. Mike Sheldon, CEO of the Arizona State Hospital, said it is only one of hundreds of interdependent entities providing critical services in the state’s psychiatric system of care, and "any perception that the hospital is not functioning optimally is indicative of a larger set of systemic deficiencies within that care continuum."

State Sens. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix, and T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, in July wrote an op-ed calling for better oversight of the hospital, and then in November wrote a follow-up that pledged reforms, including a governance restructuring.

At the border: Republic coverage goes deeper

A Nogales-area rancher was accused of shooting and killing a Mexican citizen in January. The Title 42 border restriction officially ended in May after more than three years, more than 2 million migrant expulsions and numerous attempts to lift the policy. Migrants streamed from all over the world toward the U.S. border with Mexico.

That same month, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, steps outside his home.

The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector remained the busiest corridor for migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border from July through November. And in early December, Customs and Border Protection closed the Lukeville crossing to reassign port officers to help Border Patrol agents process hundreds of migrants arriving in the desert a mile west of the port of entry. The monthlong closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry, the gateway to the popular beachfront destination of Rocky Point, brought devastating effects on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Later in the month, Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered members of the National Guard to southern Arizona to back up law enforcement agencies dealing with issues connected to the surge.

Reporters José Ignacio Castañeda Perez, Rafael Carranza, Daniel Gonzalez and Javier Arce covered all this and more throughout the year, providing Republic readers a clear picture of what was happening at the border and why.

State government watchdogs: Flagging questionable spending, lack of transparency

Arizona taxpayers have saved millions of dollars, thanks in no small part to state Capitol reporter Ray Stern. He chased down leads about unusual spending included in the state’s budget, including $15 million for the Prescott Frontier Days rodeo in Prescott and $850K for a study of aerial gondolas for transportation in Sun City that had warning signs all over it.

The Sun City money wasn’t distributed and now has extra safeguards. A lawsuit filed in the wake of Stern’s reporting has put the rodeo money on hold. The spotlight he shed on budget giveaways to horse racing tracks, astronomy centers and other spending that raises legal questions preceded changes in how the state handles appropriations to nonprofit organizations.

Stacey Barchenger, who covers the Governor’s Office, in September was named Arizona journalist of the year by the Arizona Newspapers Association for 2022. This year, her work has highlighted loopholes in campaign finance law that allow officeholders to take money without telling the public about the source of funding and allow long periods without any public disclosure.

Barchenger revealed Hobbs’ unprecedented fundraising from special interests for the 2023 inauguration, reporting that led to a state law that will limit such fundraising for future governors.

Death of Queen Creek boy galvanizes community, investigation uncovers attacks by ‘Goons’

Preston Lord died after a fatal beating after a Halloween party in Queen Creek. He was 16. Republic reporters began talking to parents, kids and community organizers. They were connecting Lord’s beating to other vicious attacks in affluent areas in the southeast Valley.

A series of Republic stories published in December brought the situation to light. The articles detailed how teenagers attacked other kids randomly — and some not so randomly, it seemed. Beatings occurred at fast-food restaurants, in parks, at parties and other locations where high school students gathered. Many of the attacks were attributed to a group called the "Gilbert Goons," reporters Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz were told.

The Goons recorded several attacks, including those that left teenagers hospitalized and traumatized. Videos obtained and reviewed by The Republic also show the Goons flashing handguns, handling high-powered automatic weapons and showing off with wads of cash and drugs.

Minutes after Lord was beaten, a "Gilbert Goon" climbed into a car where a teenage girl waited. He bragged: "I knocked that kid out," according to the mother of the girl.

Queen Creek police confirmed on Dec. 28 that they were seeking criminal charges against seven "adults and juveniles" in the Lord case. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the submissions and determine who should be charged and for what. Meanwhile, Gilbert police have reopened investigations into four cases in that town.

Athletic budgets: ASU, UA provide millions to shore up sports programs

An infusion of funds for athletic departments at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona provided an indicator of the departments’ financial straits long before their jump to the Big 12 from the Pac-10 conference.

Reporters Jason Wolf and Alison Steinbach reported in January that ASU gave its athletics department $57.9 million in institutional support in fiscal 2021 — 10 times more than it gave the year before and more than any other public university in the U.S. — plus another $11.3 million in student fees.

UA provided its athletics department with $53.3 million in 2021 — much of it as a “loan,” according to a school spokesperson, though sports economics experts said repayment is unlikely. It was nearly five times more than the school provided its athletics department the year before. UA athletics also received $3 million in student fees.

ASU and UA officials defended the elevated financial support, describing intercollegiate athletics as a critical component of the university and the student experience.

A community without water: Rio Verde Foothills highlights

A dispute over water – the lifeblood of the desert – consumed the community of Rio Valley Foothills for most of 2023.

The community, located just east of Scottsdale in unincorporated Maricopa County, is partly dependent on hauled water. It was left without a reliable source after Scottsdale officials cut off its water supply in January, citing concerns about ongoing drought conditions on the Colorado River.

In November, a long-term agreement with water utility Epcor brought to an end to months of turmoil for residents.

But the matter raised questions about what other “wildcat” subdivisions across the state could face water woes, according to an investigation by reporter Sasha Hupka.

A state water policy council on Nov. 29 recommended legislation intended to prevent wildcat subdivisions from springing up without providing home purchasers an assured water supply. It is intended to prevent a repeat of what happened in Rio Verde Foothills.

Coverage of vulnerable people, underserved communities adds depth to coverage

Highlighting issues of importance for vulnerable people and underserved communities is part of The Republic’s passion.

Among the robust offerings: Articles about how heat and lack of affordable housing put farmworkers at risk, how LGBTQ+ organizations create community for Latinos, how Our Lady of Guadalupe is a beacon for transgender Latinas, how the only Spanish-language movie theater in the Valley fills a special niche and how millions of dollars will be spent toward growing the tree canopy in historically Black and Latino neighborhoods. And every Sunday, a feature titled “Faces of Arizona” spotlights people who matter in our diverse communities.

Some of these articles were written by April Santana, the first recipient of the Pedro Gomez Foundation-National Association of Hispanic Journalists bilingual internship at The Arizona Republic, La Voz and azcentral.com. Gomez, who became an on-camera reporter at ESPN, joined the Republic as a national baseball writer in the late 1990s.

'Canal killings' trial: Man arrested more than 20 years after gruesome murders gets ultimate punishment

For years, Phoenix police sought the killer of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas. DNA technology gave them the break they needed to solve the “canal killings” of 30 years ago and bring justice to the victims’ families. The Republic's Laine Sainty delivered a gripping five-part narrative on the deaths of the young women and the technology and detective work that led to a judge finding Bryan Patrick Miller guilty and sentencing him, in June 2023, to death.

Medical board lets doctor keep license after misconduct allegations that span decades

Dr. Michael Ridge was found not guilty of criminal sexual misconduct charges 24 years ago and settled a related lawsuit. He has faced scrutiny at least 11 times by the Arizona Medical Board for a variety of issues but was allowed to keep his license. Reporter Andrew Ford pored through court transcripts and board records to create the timeline. The medical board considered sexual misconduct allegations against Ridge in 1998, 2003, 2011 and 2021. Ridge, 71, continued to practice medicine despite complaints to the state medical board, including issues with record-keeping, complaints about bad drug prescribing and four sexual misconduct complaints across a generation of women.

Claims that Ridge abused his patients were judged by a changing cast of medical board members, but their reactions were similar. In those cases of “he said vs she said,” the board didn’t side with the women. Shortly before the story published, Ridge told Ford that he had retired.

“Had trouble negotiating my contract favorable to me so decided to retire. I am proud of my service to MY community and my patients but time to move on,” he said in a text message.

100 essential restaurants in metro Phoenix

The things that make metro Phoenix a great place to live are the same things that make it a great place to eat.

There’s history, evident in Frank Lloyd Wright's midcentury landmarks and Old West steakhouses, both of which share real estate with modern high-rises and an evolving range of dining options that reflect long-established communities and newcomers.

The Arizona Republic similarly comprises longtime Phoenix residents and newbies. So our 2023 list of 100 essential restaurants was written by many contributors instead of just one. It includes restaurants that have come to mean something to us, restaurants we'd miss if they were gone and restaurants that we can't stop going back to. The result is a celebration of new and old, high-end and casual and flavors from around the world that echo the Valley's beautiful complexity.

Whether you're new to metro Phoenix or a lifer, these are restaurants worth putting on your dining to-do list.

Fire and ice: Sparks fly in Tempe over Arizona Coyotes entertainment district

Turnout in Tempe for a vote on a proposed multiuse development and new home for the Arizona Coyotes hit roughly 35%, remarkable for a one-issue city election. For most of the spring, supporters and opponents traded economic studies, ads and barbs. The vote was consequential: It left the NHL team without a permanent home in Arizona, for which it is still searching. Reporters Sam Kmack, Jason Wolf, Maritza Dominguez provided smart, hard-hitting and insightful reporting on all sides and angles related to the project, and reporter Taylor Seely moderated a debate at Tempe City Hall.

Restoring a river: Salmon won’t return to the Klamath overnight, but tribes are ready

For the Indigenous people who have lived along the Klamath River for centuries, the removal of four hydroelectric dams is the start of a long process to restore salmon and help bring back a way of life. The last of four hydroelectric dams on the river in Northern California is expected to come down in 2024, restoring the river's full flow and the spawning grounds for fish for the first time in more than 100 years.

For the people who live there — and some whose ancestors lived on the river for up to 15,000 years — the removal of the dams is just the beginning of the Klamath's recovery.

The salmon’s return is expected to take years. Ahead are the arduous tasks of restoring forests ravaged by huge wildfires, repairing the damage to creeks and rivers that were dredged and channelized to dry up wetlands that once made their waters clear and pure, and mitigating other damage to lands and waters occurring over the past 150 years.

Republic reporter Deb Krol’s five-part series lays out why the tribes say the effort is vital to the survival of their peoples, lands and waters.

Reporting leads to greater accessibility, accountability at Phoenix City Hall

Taylor Seely’s reporting on Phoenix’s inconspicuous notifications of closed-door meetings prompted City Hall to change its public reporting process. The city created a new webpage dedicated to disclosing when confidential meetings are scheduled and the topic of discussion. Without this change, Phoenix residents previously lost access to such information after the meetings occurred.

Her reporting on how Phoenix city officials planned to build a homeless shelter on highly contaminated land revealed a troublesome lack of communication between elected leaders and city planners. It also pinpointed a decades-old local law that forces shelters to be built on industrial land, of which elected officials were unaware, prompting questions about whether such ordinances should change.

After reporters Juliette Rihl, Catherine Reagor, Kunle Falayi and Seely covered the eviction of multiple mobile home communities to make way for the expansion of a private Christian university, the Phoenix City Council approved $2.5 million in federal COVID relief funds to help affected families and directed city staff to research new solutions. State lawmakers freed up state funding to assist the families with relocation of their mobile homes.

While it didn’t prevent the displacement, the news coverage brought attention and more resources to the families displaced than likely would have existed otherwise.

Closed pools demonstrate inequity of Phoenix city services

In June, as Phoenix's hottest summer ever was still beginning to unfold, reporter Daniel Gonzalez wrote a story about the significant number of municipal pools that were closed for the summer. The story explained the rationale for the closures and examined which neighborhoods were most affected.

"The 11 pools that will remain closed all summer include five pools in neighborhoods, according to census tract data, with high poverty rates," Gonzalez wrote. "Eight of the 11 are in neighborhoods where at least half of the residents are people of color."

The article described how the lack of local pools can mean fewer kids learn to swim.

The New York Times cited Gonzalez's analysis in a story about how people were coping with the summer heat. He also received an email from a varsity swim coach at a Phoenix high school about how the article gives her "team even more reason to swim competitively this fall and to advocate for others to have the ability to do the same."

The coach said the pools' closure "directly affects our program in a variety of ways."

Kari Lake’s election challenges fail as she enters marquee race

Kari Lake, who lost the governor’s race to Katie Hobbs in 2022, remained in the political spotlight in 2023, and Republic reporters closely followed her moves. Lake continued to challenge, without evidence or success, the outcome and elements of the election. She faces a defamation suit filed by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer that accuses Lake and her affiliates of spreading false information about Richer after the November 2022 election. She will continue to remain in the public eye in 2024. In October, Lake announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by independent Kyrsten Sinema.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How journalists at The Arizona Republic made a difference in 2023