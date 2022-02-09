Journalists Win Settlement After Attacks By Minnesota State Police During Protests

Sanjana Karanth
·3 min read

A group of journalists won an $825,000 settlement with the Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday after the law enforcement agency attacked and injured them during protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

In addition to the settlement money, a federal judge approved a permanent injunction that will ban Minnesota State Patrol officers from attacking or arresting journalists covering protests. The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and pro bono attorneys from three other law firms brought the case on behalf of journalist Jared Goyette, the Communications Workers of America and other journalists.

“We firmly believe in First Amendment rights and the role of a free press in protecting society and upholding our democracy,” said Pari McGarraugh, an attorney with Fredrickson & Byron. “Providing impartial information to the public about demonstrations, protests and other conflicts between law enforcement and the public is at the heart of journalism, and the right to witness and report must be protected and upheld.”

As part of the settlement agreement, Minnesota State Patrol and law enforcement acting in concert with the agency are prohibited from attacking journalists reporting on and recording protests for the next six years. The officers cannot arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force or chemical agents against journalists; order journalists to stop photographing, recording or observing a protest; force journalists to disperse; and seize or intentionally damage equipment like photo, audio and video gear.

During the protests against police brutality and racial injustice, law enforcement engaged in heightened force specifically targeting journalists. Officers fired hard projectiles and tear gas at journalists, forced them to disperse despite curfews exempting the press, arrested members of the media and interfered with journalists’ ability to document the protests and police response.

“When authoritarian governments in other parts of the world see U.S. law enforcement targeting the press, it empowers them to act with impunity,” said video journalist Ed Ou, one of the plaintiffs who was attacked by state troopers.

“This injunction sends a message that freedom of the press is an ideal the United States continues to hold as one of its core values, and while the legal system is imperfect, I am glad there is still some semblance of accountability to address attacks like this,” he continued. “I hope this case sets the precedent that any assault of a journalist is one too many.”

Other parts of the settlement agreement include an independent review of all complaints alleging mistreatment of the press during the Floyd and Wright protests; body-worn cameras for all state troopers by June; amending the agency’s policy to consider allegations of violating press’ First Amendment rights “serious misconduct” that would trigger an investigation; requiring officers who respond to protests to prominently display their agency name and badge number; and MSP training on treatment of the media and First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2020, soon after the protests in response to Floyd’s May 2020 death in Minneapolis. While the settlement resolves the case against MSP, similar allegations of police attacking press continue against the city of Minneapolis, former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, former Minneapolis Police union head Robert Kroll and the Hennepin County sheriff.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate candidate Mark McCloskey disciplined by Missouri Supreme Court after waving gun

    The justices handed down the punishment in a brief order.

  • Johnston County ends school mask mandate. Here’s when masks will become optional.

    Face masks will become optional in schools as long as the percentage of students and staff who are excluded due to COVID-19 remains below 4%.

  • Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says court ruling on school COVID rules ‘cultivates chaos’

    On Friday, a Sangamon County judge granted temporary restraining orders that mean some students and school employees don’t need to mask or submit to COVID testing.

  • Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daines team up on bipartisan stock ban

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) are teaming up to file a stock-ban bill, a bipartisan pairing that's part of a building movement to act on a potential conflict of interest.Why it matters: The widening interest is a sign the issue has moved from being a progressive talking point to a mainstream cause championed even by some former investment chiefs. The introduction of the first bipartisan bill in the Senate is a step toward overcoming a potential filibuster.Stay on to

  • Where To Invest If You Need Your Money in a Year

    Whether you're saving up for a down payment on a home or a dream vacation abroad next year, you'll need someplace safe to keep that money until you need it. And if that money can earn a return, even...

  • Dorothy Bolden, native Atlantan and domestic worker labor organizer

    Throughout February, Axios Atlanta is profiling lesser-known Black Atlantans who fought for civil and human rights. Today, we focus on Dorothy Bolden, who fought for fair wages and better protections for her fellow domestic workers in Atlanta.Flashback: In the 1960s, the native Atlantan organized other Black domestic workers in Atlanta at bus stops and during long rides home after even longer days at work. Watching Rosa Parks' famous arrest inspired Bolden, and she knew the role transit could pl

  • Family of Knightdale officer killed in I-540 crash files lawsuit against driver

    The suspect who crashed into Officer Ryan Hayworth’s SUV, resulting in his death, is being held on $2 million bond in the Wake County jail.

  • COVID’s Missing Students: Plummeting Enrollment at New York City Public Schools

    A recently released report by Unicef, UNESCO, and the World Bank paints a bleak picture of educational progress across the globe as student achievement was stunted by school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions associated with virtual learning impacted over 600 million students worldwide, according to the report, while nearly 470 million children could not […]

  • McConnell breaks with RNC: Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized the Republican National Committee (RNC) for its censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and broke with their language on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, calling it a "violent insurrection.""It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election. ... That's what it was," McConnell said. The...

  • Ky. education chief has ‘serious concerns’ over new bill related to critical race theory

    “(H)aving the state legislature specify curricular resources would be a significant change from Kentucky’s tradition of local control over such decisions,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.

  • Multiple people arrested at 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa

    Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes. According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and...

  • No, an Indiana bill wouldn't eliminate turn signal requirements. Here's what it does mean.

    A bill introduced in the Indiana General Assembly seeks to repeal one of two statutes governing the use of turn signals in Indiana.

  • U.S. calls for 'concrete action' from China on trade deal

    U.S. officials called on Monday (February 7) for "concrete action" from China to make good on promises Beijing made to buy $200 billion worth of U.S. goods.The purchases were supposed to have happened in 2020 and 2021, as part of a so-called "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump.The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of last year.A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry responded on Monday, saying the two sides should work together to resolve conflicts."The essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is achieving mutual benefit and win-win results, and there are no winners from a trade war." The agreement, signed by former president Trump in January 2020, defused a nearly three-year trade war between the world's two largest economies. But the U.S. has since repeatedly called on China to deliver on its promises.Here's U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in October:"These are commitments that China made. They are commitments that our businesses, and workers in certain sectors, have looked to. And, we will have to address where this relationship goes from this starting point."Monday's comments come a day before the U.S. government is due to release full-year trade data that analysts expect to show a significant shortfall in China's pledge to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services.

  • The U.S. Capitol Is Filled With Racist Depictions of Native Americans. It's Time for Them to Go

    Speaking in support of a bill to remove all portraits of Confederates from public display at the United States Capitol last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that the idea of artworks in the Capitol that honor “people who advocated cruelty and barbarism” is a “grotesque affront” to American ideals. The bill passed the House in June 2021, and although it has not yet come before the Senate, some states have voluntarily removed statues, including one of Robert E. Lee, honoring those who once fought for slavery from the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. One of these sculptures, carved in 1826-1827 by the Italian artist Enrico Causici, is a gruesome scene showing the explorer Daniel Boone stabbing a Native American warrior.

  • Third Grader Creates ‘Periodic Table Of Black History’ For Black History Month School Project

    Dana Boone crafted his unique and history-focused work of art with the help of his mom, Charnetta Starr.

  • U.S. accuses couple of laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoin tied to 2016 hack

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has unraveled its biggest-ever cryptocurrency theft, seizing a record-shattering $3.6 billion in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex and arresting a husband-and-wife team on money laundering charges. Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, New Yorkers who were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday morning, spent the illegal proceeds on items ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens to a $500 Walmart gift card, prosecutors said. The couple had active public profiles, with Morgan known as rap singer "Razzlekhan," a pseudonym that she said on her website referred to Genghis Khan "but with more pizzazz."

  • Minnesota gun rights organization condemns fatal police shooting: 'Amir Locke, a lawful gun owner, should still be alive'

    The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a nonprofit gun-rights advocacy group, said Amir Locke's death was "completely avoidable."

  • Charles Ryan may be alive because he's white, but will he completely escape justice, too?

    Tempe Police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have a lot of explaining to do for their (in)actions during and after Charles Ryan's standoff.

  • Olympic legend Usain Bolt reignites feud with Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

    The feud between Olympic legend Usain Bolt and #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is heating up following a recent Twitter exchange. | from @EdEastonJr

  • Host The Ultimate Super Bowl Viewing Party With These 15 Essentials

    Millions of people will be tuned into the same channel this Sunday as the Bengals and Rams face off at SoFi Stadium for the Big Game. Whichever team you’re rooting for, and whether you even follow sports in the first place, the annual sports event is a great excuse to safely gather with a few […]