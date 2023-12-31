Journalists of ZDF German TV channel under attack in Kharkiv

Journalists of the ZDF German TV channel were in the Kharkiv Palace hotel when it was attacked by the Russians. Their translator has been injured.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the channel

Details: The journalists stated that they had been reporting about the events of the Russian war against Ukraine for almost two years. Three members of the team were in their rooms on the fifth floor, another one – in the hallway and the last one – on the 11th floor.

Nobody except for an interpreter was injured. The interpreter was injured in the hallway and, as it was revealed later, has sustained a broken rib and vertebral fractures.

The hotel’s manager said that 15 hotel rooms were rented, at least 10 of them by the journalists.

The ZDF channel condemned Russia’s attack on the hotel in Kharkiv where the journalists were working.

"Another Russian attack on free press. We hope that our injured colleagues recover quickly. ZDF will continue covering the war against the civilian population of Ukraine," Bettina Shausten, main editor, stated.

Background: On Saturday, 30 December, the Russians fired S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel premises during a large-scale attack on Kharkiv.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that 26 people, including children and a foreign citizen, were injured in the attack on the centre of Kharkiv.

The bombardment damaged a hotel, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, administrative buildings, shops, restaurants, retail outlets, personal vehicles belonging to civilians, etc.

