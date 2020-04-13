Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 50% Share Price Gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Journeo plc (LON:JNEO), which is up 50%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of -20% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 9.9%.

Given that Journeo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Journeo saw its revenue grow at 2.2% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In that time the share price is up 14% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue gorwth. Ultimately, the important thing is whether the company is trending to profitability. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Journeo

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Journeo has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.9% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Journeo is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

