Journey to Antarctica: The Dark Art of Coring

The sea pig just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sea pigs (a.k.a. Scotoplanes, a relative of the sea cucumber) look like caterpillars in drag, with flashy horns and bright colors. They live on the deep ocean floor and feast on whale corpses, among other things. This particular little red sea pig was crawling around on the bottom of the Southern Ocean when a device called a multicorer — imagine a futuristic chandelier from Star Wars with four-inch-wide plastic tubes attached — crashed down around her. Within moments, it was trapped in one of the tubes, along with the mud below it and a few inches of the water above it, then hoisted 1,800 feet through sea to the deck of the Nathaniel B. Palmer, the icebreaker I’m aboard in Antarctica.

A few minutes later, one of the scientists removed the tube from the multicore and stored it in a refrigerator on the ship for future study. It wasn’t until the next morning that Becky Totten Minzoni, a paleoclimatologist at the University of Alabama and head of the ocean core geology team, noticed that in addition to mud and water, the tube contained a sea pig. And it was still very much alive.

“It’s cute!” Minzoni told me as she showed me the bizarre creature in the refrigerator. Minzoni is a lively presence on the ship, flashing pictures of her three kids on her iPhone and cranking out New Orleans funk on her old Apple Shuffle. “It’s also a sign that we got a good core. Because if we’re pulling up sea pigs, it means we’re grabbing the top layer of mud, too. And that’s what we want.”

The purpose of this two-month-long journey on the Palmer is to better understand the risk of collapse of Thwaites glacier (a.k.a. the Doomsday Glacier). As Minzoni puts it, “What I want to know is, how much did the glacier melt, and how fast?” On the Palmer, scientists are using a variety of instruments to answer those questions, but no single tool can tell them as much as ocean coring. By reading the sediments in the ocean cores, which are layered like tree rings, each one containing clues to lost worlds, scientists can interpret the temperature and salinity of the water in past oceans, as well as the movement of currents, all of which have a profound influence on the stability of Thwaites glacier. They can also detect pulses of meltwater that pushed sediments out to sea, which is helpful in understanding if, and when, Thwaites has collapsed before.

Deciphering the past in a tube of ocean mud is not a simple task, however. “Coring is a dark art,” says Ali Graham, a geophysicist who is part of the coring team on the cruise. In order for a core to be useful, it not only has to bring back mud, but bring back the right kind of mud — which, in most cases, means it contains sediments that are nicely layered during the time intervals they are interested in studying, and which contains the shells of dead critters who lived in those intervals, which scientists can date by using multi-million dollar accelerated mass spectrometers to measure the carbon isotope ratio in the fragments of shells.

But there is a fundamental randomness to ocean coring that is unlike many other scientific endeavors. When you drop a big tube down to the bottom of the sea, you are never quite sure what you’ll get when you pull it up. Scientists like Graham use multibeam images and other data to locate areas where sediments are likely to accumulate on the seabed, but they never know for sure what’s down there. Sometimes the coring device hits a rock and bends or breaks. Sometimes the mud falls out before the device reaches the surface. And sometimes they pull up a sea pig.

Caption: Launching the multicorer from the deck of the Nathaniel B. Palmer in Antarctica Credit: Linda Welzenbach/Rice University More