Journey to Antarctica: Mapping Thwaites

This is the 10th dispatch in a series from Jeff Goodell, who will be investigating the effect of climate change on Thwaites glacier.

Ali Graham, a 37-year-old geophysicist from the U.K.’s University of Exeter, is a tall, thin man with a pointy beard and a soft-spoken manner. When he’s not at his desk in the forward dry lab on the Nathaniel B. Palmer, the icebreaker we’ve been aboard in Antarctica for the last month exploring the risk of collapse of Thwaites glacier, he’s likely out on the deck in an orange float coat working on a sediment core, or on the satellite phone, speaking in an adoring dad sorta way with his two-year-old daughter.

Related stories

The First Time: Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

How Greta Thunberg's Lone Strike Against Climate Change Became a Global Movement

Journey to Antarctica: Face-to-Face With the Doomsday Glacier

One of Graham’s jobs is to oversee the devices that scientists are using on this trip to map the sea floor in front of Thwaites glacier. For Graham, this means sitting in front of a monitor for hours each day, watching brightly-colored images of the sea floor appear on his screen, and discussing strategies with Kelly Hogan, a marine geophysicist with the British Antarctica Survey, about which areas need to be explored more deeply.

Last Saturday morning, Graham sat down with Aleksandra Mazur, a researcher at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg, to pore over data from the latest Hugin mission. The Hugin is an automated underwater device that’s equipped with a variety of instruments, including a multibeam echosounder, which uses sound waves to map the ocean floor. Multibeams are common tools on oceanographic research ships, but the multibeam on the Hugin takes the technology to a whole new level, allowing scientists to see individual rocks, fissures and iceberg tracks thousands of feet below the sea surface.

Mazur and Graham were scrolling through the Hugin data, glancing at the usual ridges and rocks and then … “Whoa!” Graham thought. He stopped scrolling and looked closer. There were marks on the sea floor, features that Graham had suspected might exist, but had never really seen clearly. But here they were, clear as day. It was one of those ‘holy shit’ moments that happen sometimes in science, and in life, when you see something that fundamentally rocks your world.

One of the central missions of this trip has been to map the sea floor in front of Thwaites. Why? Because Thwaites, like most glaciers in West Antarctica, isn’t melting the way an ice cube melts on a sidewalk on a hot summer day. Antarctica a very cold place — there is virtually no surface melting here. Instead, the heat that’s causing all the trouble in West Antarctica comes from the ocean — specifically, from the Circumpolar Deepwater which wells up out of the deep ocean around Antarctica, and paradoxically, is warmer than the surface waters which are chilled by glacial meltwater and the freezing polar temperatures. In recent decades, more and more of this warm deepwater has been flowing up onto the continental shelf and under the base of the glacier in an area called the grounding line, where the ice meets the edge of the continent. To put it simply, Thwaites is melting from below, causing the glacier to become unstable and raising concern that it could collapse in a civilization-threatening way.

Until now, the entire bay in front of Thwaites, a roughly 400 square mile area, was completely uncharted. That was a big problem, because to understand why more warm water is flowing under Thwaites, scientists need to understand the terrain of the sea floor in front of the glacier. Are there deep channels that funnel warm currents toward the grounding line? Where exactly do those troughs begin and end? How deep are they? For climate modelers, all this is key to their ability to project just how big the risk is that Miami Beach will soon be scuba diving zone.

On the Palmer, the main tool for seabed mapping is the ship’s multibeam. The multibeam is basically a giant stereo speaker that has been built into the hull of the ship, which blasts down high frequency (12 kHz) sound pulses in a wide swath as the ship cruises along. A receiver, which is mounted on another part of the hull, listens to the echo of those pulses, feeding the data to a computer which calculates the time it takes to echo return. Then, after running through a lot of sophisticated algorithms to correct for the ship’s speed, pitch, and yaw, the computer creates a three-dimensional real-time image of the ocean floor as we are cruising over it. It’s spooky-cool to sit in the lab with Graham or Hogan and watch the swaths of color roll out — you can see undulations, trenches, other features, all in vivid colors (shades of deepening blue indicate depth, reds and yellows indicate shallow areas). It’s like looking through a microscope for the first time and realizing the world you see isn’t the only world that exists.