Journey of lesbian magazine 'Curve' hits screens this Pride month

  • A still image from 'Ahead of the Curve' film
  • A still image from 'Ahead of the Curve' film
  • A still image from 'Ahead of the Curve' film
1 / 3

Journey of lesbian magazine 'Curve' hits screens this Pride month

A still image from 'Ahead of the Curve' film
Sarah Mills
·2 min read

By Sarah Mills

LONDON (Reuters) - Frances 'Franco' Stevens was just 23 when she launched a glossy lifestyle magazine for lesbians in 1991, after raising funds by taking cash out on credit cards and betting on the horses.

The gamble paid off and now 30 years on, documentary "Ahead of the Curve" celebrates "Curve" magazine's groundbreaking history and explores its future.

"At that time ... there was nothing that showed lesbians in the positive everyday view," Stevens, who started the magazine in San Francisco, told Reuters.

"I would say the biggest controversy we had with starting was putting the word lesbian on the front cover because that meant every time somebody wanted to buy it, they were essentially coming out to anyone standing around them, anyone who saw it in their house."

Stevens, who was initially rejected by her family for being a lesbian, said it was a risk to bring out the magazine at the time, but she was young enough to think there would be time to bounce back if it flopped.

"It was in my wildest dreams that it would last for five years. And now here it is 30 years later," she said.

Subscriptions soared and over time mainstream advertising deals came in and famous faces like tennis player Martina Navratilova and singer Melissa Etheridge posed for the cover.

But it wasn't all plain sailing.

Originally called "Deneuve", the magazine had to change its name following a lawsuit from French actress Catherine Deneuve and in 2010 Stevens sold the magazine after an accident left her disabled.

She bought it back 10 years later and it is now part of Stevens' newly formed organisation The Curve Foundation, which aims to keep giving a voice to LGBTQ women.

"After so long, to still hear women say that it (Curve) saved their lives ... makes it all worthwhile," she said.

Stevens, who is married to one of the film's directors, said the documentary's release is timely given movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the movie coming out in Pride month and people still feeling this kind of disjointed feeling of uncertainty, that's what we felt in the '90s when I first started the magazine," she said. "We need community more than ever right now."

(Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • More than 100 LGBTQ candidates compete in Mexican election

    For years, transgender activist Roshell Terranova protested in the streets and knocked on the doors of Mexico’s Congress to make the demands of the country's LGBTQ community known. Now thanks to her efforts and an electoral rule change, Terranova is running for Congress in a first for Mexico. Terranova will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country.

  • Get 55% Off the Reebok Training Shoes Fit for Every Type of Workout

    Take your workout to the next level with these Reebok training shoes. For a limited time, Reebok is offering a fantastic deal on their Flexagon Energy TR 3 sneakers available in gray or white for $24.98 (Reg. Price $55). When you enter the coupon code SUPERSUMMER at checkout, the price will drop from $49.97 to $24.98. A …

  • Berlin pole dancing club turns into COVID test centre under government scheme

    Eugen Harf had to close his pole dancing club Angels in Berlin when the pandemic hit, but in April his luck changed when the government threw him and thousands of other shuttered businesses a lifeline. Under a subsidised scheme that went into effect on March 1, the German government pays businesses to privately operate coronavirus test centres - an income opportunity as lockdown restrictions ease and demand for tests surged. Harf said the government was paying him 18 euros ($21.80) for each test.

  • Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

    Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill. The groups also have widened their campaign to gain corporate support for their cause in hopes of pressuring Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pro-business party to support the legislation. “In order to protect the lives and livelihood of sexual minorities, enacting a LGBT law that states discrimination is not tolerated is an indispensable first step,” said Kane Doi, Japan director for the New York-based group Human Rights Watch.

  • Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Teases Collaboration with *NSYNC's Lance Bass: 'It's Going to Be Huge'

    "We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good," Lance Bass said of the forthcoming project in honor of Pride Month, which will also feature Joey Fatone and potentially AJ McLean

  • Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth on 1st trip overseas as president

    Queen Elizabeth II will open the gates to Windsor Castle to welcome President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on June 13 as Biden makes his first trip overseas as president this month. Buckingham Palace first announced the news in a tweet Thursday, which the White House then confirmed in a statement laying out the whole of Biden's trip to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland. "This trip will highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • What People Were Wearing the Year You Were Born

    Let's embark on a 120-year fashion journey, shall we? There's nothing better than throwback fashion, especially when it reminds you exactly where you came from. From flappers in the 1920s to jean skirts in the early aughts, click through more than 120 years of street style, ahead, to see what people were wearing the year you were born.

  • Ex-Shawnee man found with potential explosives died of accidental overdose: Chicago ME

    The former Shawnee man was found dead in his downtown Chicago high-rise apartment with potentially explosive materials.

  • 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Stephanie Beatriz pregnant with 1st child

    Congratulations are in order for actress Stephanie Beatriz, who announced Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Brad Hoss. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, 40, revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump while leaning against Hoss. The happy couple gushed about becoming first-time parents with People, with Beatriz revealing what values she intends to instill in her child.

  • Eager to represent: Gay and trans Mexican candidates running in key vote

    Gay, lesbian and transgender candidates are competing for votes in Mexico's midterm election, aiming to upset politics as usual in the largely Roman Catholic, socially conservative Latin American country. A total of 117 candidates, or nearly 2% of more than 6,000 hopefuls running for office on Sunday who responded to a survey by national electoral institute INE, identified as part of the LGBT community. About 21,000 local and national races are being contested in the vote, including 15 governorships and all 500 seats in the lower house of Congress, in a pivotal election for the agenda of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the second half of his six-year term.

  • Nordstrom’s Pride Storefront Is Full of Queer-Owned Brands and Genderless Fashion

    Because “rainbow-washing” doesn’t cut it.

  • New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

    "The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter. "I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism."

  • Jasmine Hartin manslaughter case exposes divides in Belize

    The high-profile case has pushed Belize, and its legal system, in to the spotlight

  • California panel recommends ending mask rules for workers if every person in the room is vaccinated

    A California workplace safety board recommends ending mask rules for workers if everyone in a room is vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Our Place Expands Its Internet-Famous Product Line

    Best known for its Always Pan, the company launched new prep products today Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Demand for workers rises at fastest pace for more than 23 years

    Staff shortages worsened for the third consecutive month, with recruiters citing pandemic uncertainty and the furlough scheme weighing on the availability of permanent candidates.

  • Trump's daughter-in-law Lara tells Fox News there are 'no plans' for him to be reinstated as president in August

    "I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that," she said, appearing to blame news outlets for the baseless claim.

  • Couple accused of killings in 2 states now linked to murder in 3rd state

    Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, facing murder charges in South Carolina and Missouri, are suspects in another killing. A real-life Bonnie and Clyde couple is accused of killing people in three states. Tyler Terry, 26, and his 34-year-old girlfriend, Adrienne Simpson, have already been charged with two counts of murder in South Carolina, as well as two counts of murder in Missouri.

  • John Oliver Accepts Cheerios Counter-Challenge – But With a Sick Twist

    When you enter a challenge war with John Oliver, you best be ready to finish it, because the late-night host is almost surely going to take it too far. And that’s exactly what he did with a challenge given to him by Cheerios. Over the weekend, Oliver released a new segment that was quite literally just a 7-minute rant about cereal. In it, the host specifically called out Cheerios for having a boring Twitter account. So, Oliver challenged the brand to spice things up by tweeting “F— you.” If they

  • The ‘Gone Mom’ Thought Killed by Her Husband and Never Found

    LifetimeAnnabeth Gish is not a true-crime addict. That makes the actress, known for her roles in Mystic Pizza and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, perhaps one of the few Americans to not have become obsessed with the ripped-from-the-headlines murder mystery genre in recent years. So it was a surprise, or a coincidence, or maybe even fate, that when the script for the Lifetime movie Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos came her way, she was already familiar with the tragic story of