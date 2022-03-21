Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jowell Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$66m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Jowell Global has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Jowell Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Jowell Global has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Jowell Global's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 55% over the last two years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Jowell Global has decreased its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Jowell Global's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Jowell Global in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 71% over the last year, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

Like most companies, Jowell Global does come with some risks, and we've found 5 warning signs that you should be aware of.

