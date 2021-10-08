Joy Behar: Black people shouldn't be hesitant of vaccine because white people were the ‘experiment’

The View cohost Joy Bewhar said Thursday that black people don't need to be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine anymore because white people did it as an "experiment."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was struck by the number of Americans who remain unvaccinated and that the solution may be "fear" — 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 65% have received one dose. Only 46% of black Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of Oct. 4, according to CDC data.

“I also remember the ad campaign, this is your brain, this is your brain on drugs, with the egg on the street frying. That works. Fear works, unfortunately,” Hostin explained.

Behar said she didn't blame the black community's hesitancy to receive the vaccine, citing the Tuskegee experiments in which the U.S. government conducted syphilis experiments on black Americans without their knowing consent.

“How do they get through to people like the black audience, for instance, the African American community, who has been burnt in the past by these Tuskegee experiments and things coming out that have harmed them," Behar said. "I don’t blame that community for being skittish about it, but I say that so many white people have gotten it now, you know, the experiment has been done on white people now."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, agreeing with Behar.

“I’ve said to more people, 'Do you see another head at the back of my head? Is there a tail back there?'" she said.

She said that she was proof the vaccines were safe, despite examples in history of experimentation like the Tuskegee experiment.

“The Tuskegee experiment, there are countless things we can point to. But this is not one of them,” Goldberg continued. “This isn’t one of them. And did you just say, Joy, white people? This is what I said at the beginning: White people are getting it. If you don’t see them with double heads it’s OK. You know, if you don’t see a tail, it’s OK.”



