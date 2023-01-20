Joy Behar Forced to Correct Her Bogus Conspiracy About Alec Baldwin's ‘Rust’ Charges

ABC News

The View’s Joy Behar was forced to issue a “clarification” on Friday after suggesting that actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges because the district attorney overseeing the case is a “big Republican.”

Discussing the forthcoming charges against Baldwin in the 2021 on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Behar wondered at one point why it was “the actor’s job” to check their firearm for live ammunition. The liberal View co-host, however, also floated a conspiracy theory that Baldwin’s well-known liberal politics are the reason he faces charges.

“Also, you know, the DA who is indicting him, or whatever the legal term is right now, she's a big Republican,” she exclaimed. “I’m only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans. They can’t stand him.”

There’s only one problem: Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is a Democrat. After her conspiracy-mongering set off a heated exchange with her colleagues, Behar came back the following segment to issue a half-hearted correction.

“Clarification [on] something I said last segment,” she said. “It's the special prosecutor who's now the Republican politician in New Mexico, and not the current DA. I get them mixed up sometimes. So, sue me.”

Andrea Reeb, who was tapped as special prosecutor in the case, is indeed a Republican.

This is far from the first time that Behar has had to correct one of her flubs on-air. This past November, for instance, she said she was “sorry” for falsely accusing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett of belonging to a hate group.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.