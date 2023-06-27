‘Joy and life in any room’: GoFundMe helps family of youngest fatal victim of KC shooting

The parents of Nikko Manning, who celebrated his 22nd birthday by his side, are now faced with burying their youngest son.

Manning was among three people killed Sunday morning in what could be considered a mass shooting that also left six others injured. Jasity J. Strong, who turned 28 Sunday, and Camden M. Brown, who was 29, were also killed.

Members of the Kansas City Police Department responded to the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. to an auto shop that was hosting an after-hours party at the business located at 57th and Prospect Avenue.

In the days since, Kenny, Nikko’s older brother, started an online fundraiser to help his parents shoulder the costs of a funeral for their youngest child.

“Nikko was the joy and life in any room he walked into and a very loving person,” his brother wrote in a GoFundMe. “He was a loving son, brother and uncle nikko will be deeply missed.”

Nikko Manning had celebrated his 22nd birthday hours before a shooting broke out Sunday morning at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue, killing him and three other people, his mother said.

His mother, Nikkia Manning, told The Star hours after her son was shot, while standing outside the crime scene tape, that she, her husband and Nikko met up at a relative’s house to celebrate his 22nd birthday, which was Saturday.

After a long night in heels, Nikkia Manning headed out to her car to grab a pair of flats. Nikko asked to go with her, to make sure she was safe. The gunfire erupted while they were outside. One of the bullets struck Nikko Manning. His mother performed CPR on him until the ambulance arrived.

“He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Nikkia Manning said. “It happened so fast. I just can’t believe it.”

While he attended Blue Springs High School, Manning said her son played football, volunteered at a homeless shelter and traveled to Jamaica to build homes for people in need. Growing up, he won awards in school for being kind and polite.

“My son was the kindest kid you’d meet,” she said.

Nikkia Manning still had blood on her face after giving her son, Nikko Manning, 22, CPR following a shooting early Sunday, June 25, 2023, near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. Manning’s son was one of three people who died from the shooting. “He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Nikkia Manning said. “It happened so fast. I just can’t believe it.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the online fundraiser had about $1,000 in donations.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged Keivon M. Greene, 26, of Kansas City, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. On Tuesday they added three counts of second-degree murder and two additional counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested he be held without bond.

Police said Tuesday that the case is still open and authorities are still looking at other persons of interest.