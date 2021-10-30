Joy Reid Makes Nightmare Prediction About Donald Trump For Halloween

MSNBC’s Joy Reid got into the Halloween spirit early on Friday with a chilling prediction about Donald Trump’s return as president.

Reid’s nightmare centered on “what American could look like in Jan. 2025” when “an even older, weirder Donald Trump” is back in the White House — despite losing the 2024 election.

Trump would be “unconstrained” with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in control of the chambers of Congress, said Reid, who wore spooky attire for the monologue.

Watch the video here:

The anchor envisioned a resurgence of the coronavirus, renewed attacks on marginalized communities and Trump’s seizure of social media companies.

“If you think it’s racist and fascist out here now, oh, just wait until all of Trump’s monsters are unleashed,” Reid warned.

“Picture the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters and the Boogaloo Boys with real power, Trump’s own personal militia, racist sheriffs and police free to commit untold violence against anyone they please, all in the name of Trump.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

