Joy Reid Shreds Trump With A Wicked Comparison Straight Out Of 'Stranger Things'

Joy Reid scorched Donald Trump with a “Stranger Things”-themed burn as she referred to the former president waiving his right to appear at his formal arraignment in the Georgia election case on Thursday (You can check out her monologue below).

“As for Trump’s avoidance of his arraignment, perhaps he’s too busy preparing more of those bizarre and random social media video posts that he’s been posting that show that he continues to live in the Upside Down,” said Reid in a nod to the mysterious dimension in the hit Netflix show.

The MSNBC host, on Thursday’s episode of “The ReidOut,” kicked off her program with a video compilation of the former president touting that he’s rich.

“I’m smarter than they are, I’m richer than they are..,” said Trump in remarks directed toward “the elite” at a 2018 rally.

“Are you though, Donnie? Are you really that rich?” asked Reid before she cited a court filing from the New York Attorney General’s Office that claimed Trump inflated his personal net worth by up to $2.2 billion.

Reid went on to address “fact versus fiction” and “reality versus a reality show” when it comes to Trump.

“When it comes to Donald Trump, you know what side he tends to come down on,” the host explained.

“Trump seems convinced that he can make people believe the world is actually flat. His embrace of lies, conspiracy theories and alternative facts underscores most of his legal woes.”

The former president, on Thursday, pleaded not guilty to charges tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Reid, in her monologue Thursday, later tackled a number of Trump’s recent posts on his Truth Social platform including one where he thanked people in Atlanta and other predominantly Black neighborhoods for “showering” him with support.

“Of course there’s no evidence that there was even a sprinkle of support from the same city he repeatedly called ‘horrible’ and ‘crime infested,’” Reid noted.

.@JoyAnnReid leads #TheReidOut tonight with Donald Trump requesting to sever his case from any of his 18 co-defendants who are demanding speedy trials in the Georgia election interference case. pic.twitter.com/RL2UaE6L4U — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 31, 2023

Related...