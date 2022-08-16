'Joy ride' damage from stolen construction trucks leads to arrest of six juveniles

A total of six local juveniles have been arrested by the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol following the theft of 10 trucks, and one trailer early Monday morning from the NPL Construction Company in East Cambridge.

The juveniles reportedly then drove the trucks between Salt Fork State Park and Cambridge, destroying numerous properties and damaged fencing at the trailhead of the Great Guernsey Trail on Corduroy Road owned and maintained by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation.

"This is the third time that our fences on Corduroy Road has been destroyed from vehicles running through it, although this is first time it's because of a stolen vehicle," Guernsey County CDC executive director Ron Gombeda stated. "Although the cost isn't much, around $300 to replace, that is still a lot of money for a non-profit to spend. We hope restitution will be paid, but if not, we will keep going."

Troopers from The Cambridge Post were involved in a pursuit with some of the vehicles. All vehicles have been recovered at this time and six juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

The juveniles are expected to appear in the Guernsey County Juvenile Court on Wednesday afternoon and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is investigating the damage to properties.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Construction trucks stolen in East Cambridge; six juveniles arrested