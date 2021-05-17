Joy for UK pubs and hugs tempered by rise in virus variant

  • A member of staff serves a drink, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • A woman sits in a pub, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • Libby Jones, right, with her colleague Shannon Maiden, both nurses from Great Ormond Street hospital who have just finished an overnight shift, have a pint of cider at the Shakespeare's Head pub, which will be reopening for the first time to serve indoor customers since the end of the latest coronavirus lockdown, in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Passengers prepare to board a flight bound for Faro, Portugal, at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, England after the ban on international leisure travel for people in England was lifted following the further easing of lockdown restrictions, Monday May 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
  • Conservators prepare items inside an original pharmacy shop from Hexham around 1911, reconstructed with the original fixtures and fittings, in Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries, at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator cleans a sculpture by Eleanor Crook called Santa Medicina, which combines medical and religious symbolism to help us reflect on the frailty of human life, displayed in Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries, at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Conservators clean a display of Sri-Lankan masks ranging from 1771-1925, used in healing rituals, displayed in Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries, at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator displays the vial that held the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine given to Margaret Keenan who was the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, part of the new COVID-19 collecting project with items donated by the NHS, at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. Vials, testing kits and recognisable signage from the Government's daily briefings will form part of a new COVID-19 display in Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries, alongside a timeline of key objects from the history of vaccination and displays about other infectious diseases such as Ebola, polio and the Plague. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • The National Youth Choir of Scotland, with founder and conductor Christopher Bell meet on Calton Hill, to sing, in Edinburgh, Monday May 17, 2021. Most of Scotland moves to Level 2 restrictions enabling up to 30 people to meet outside. The choir last met and performed together in March 2020 which is when the choir last met and performed together. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator prepares a display of Deities and Saints, displayed at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, centre, with chefs Angela Hartnett, right and Monica Galetti, walks in China Town central London, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, second left, with chefs Angela Hartnett, second rightand Monica Galetti, right, have tea at Dumplings Legend, in China Town, central London, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, second right attempts to prepare dumplings with head chef Ling Bing, during a visit to Dumplings Legend in China Town central London, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator cleans a sculpture by Eleanor Crook called Santa Medicina, which combines medical and religious symbolism to help us reflect on the frailty of human life, displayed in Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries, at the Science Museum in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Science Museurm reopens to the public on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • A man sits at his laptop in a cafe, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • Poeple sit in a cafe, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • Members of the public sit in a cafe, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • Cinema audiences watch Nomadland inside a movie theatre screen at Chapter, Cardiff, Wales as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen to the public following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in Wales, Monday May 17, 2021. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
  • People sit in a pub as England reopen indoors of establishments, under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
  • Visitors pose for photographs on the glass walkway at the Tower Bridge Visitor Attraction, in London, on the first day it was allowed to reopen as the British government relaxes its third coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Visitors pose for photographs on the glass walkway at the Tower Bridge Visitor Attraction, in London, on the first day it was allowed to reopen as the British government relaxes its third coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • The Reverend Michael Smith moves a Covid information board in York Minster, in York, England, Monday May 17, 2021, as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen to the public following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
  • A visitor walks over the glass walkway at the Tower Bridge Visitor Attraction, in London, on the first day it was allowed to reopen as the British government relaxes its third coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Visitors pose for photographs on the glass walkway at the Tower Bridge Visitor Attraction, in London, on the first day it was allowed to reopen as the British government relaxes its third coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • A man drinks a pint of beer in the Black Lion pub in Hammersmith in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. Yet the prime minister sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in India that threatens reopening plans. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
1 / 25

Virus Outbreak Britain

A member of staff serves a drink, as pubs, cafes and restaurants in England reopen indoors under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, in Manchester, England, Monday, May 17, 2021. Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. (AP Photo Jon Super)
DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) — Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. Yet the prime minister sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious COVID-19 variant that threatens reopening plans.

Theaters, leisure venues and museums were also reopening as part of the latest step in easing nationwide restrictions, raising hopes that Britain's economy may soon start to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Andy Frantzeskos, a chef at Nopi, an upmarket Mediterranean restaurant in London's Soho district, said he felt “a bit of anxiousness ... but more excitement than anything.”

“It’s been a long time coming since lockdown, so we’re all happy to be back and want to cook some good food,” he said.

The government also relaxed guidance on close personal contact — meaning people can hug friends and family they don't live with — and lifted a ban on foreign holidays, although only 12 countries and territories are on the list of “safe” destinations that don't require 10 days of quarantine upon return. Thousands of Britons got up early to check in for the first flights to Portugal, which is on the safe list.

But the rapid spread of a variant first discovered in India is tempering the optimism amid memories of how the U.K. variant swept the country in December, triggering England’s third national lockdown. Public health officials are urging people to continue to observe social distancing, even though the situation is different now because almost 70% of British adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

“Please, be cautious about the risks to your loved ones,’’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter video. “Remember that close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease."

Monday's reopening allows people in England to go out for a drink or a meal without shivering in rainy outdoor beer gardens. Rules were also being eased in Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland to follow next week.

The next phase in Britain’s reopening is scheduled for June 21, when remaining restrictions are set to be removed. Johnson has warned that a big surge in COVID-19 cases could scuttle those plans.

Confirmed new virus cases have risen over the past week, though they remain far below the winter's peak. New infections averaged about 2,200 per day over the past seven days compared with nearly 70,000 a day at the peak in January. Recent deaths averaged just over 10 a day, down from 1,820 on Jan. 20.

Britain has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest figure in Europe.

Scientists say the new variant, formally known as B.1.617.2 and first found in India, is more transmissible than the U.K.’s main strain, though it is unclear by how much.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant from India had been found in at least 86 local areas. The largest concentration was in Bolton and Blackburn in northwest England, where health officials, backed by the army, are carrying out surge testing and surge vaccinations.

Hancock said it was “reassuring” that early data suggests existing vaccines work against the variant from India. He said most people hospitalized with the new strain had been eligible for a vaccine but had not gotten a shot.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade group UKHospitality, said almost 1 million people were returning to work on Monday, but that businesses were counting on the final step out of lockdown taking place on June 21.

“We’ve already lost 12,000 businesses," she said. "There’s been an almost 1-in-5 contraction in restaurants in city centers, 1-in-10 restaurants lost over the whole of the country. So these are businesses clinging on by their fingertips, and they have no fuel left in the tank. If those social distancing restrictions remain, they are simply not viable.”

Ian Snowball, owner of the Showtime Bar in Huddersfield, northern England, said it was nice to be inside again, rather than facing the island nation's unpredictable weather.

“I don’t have to have a hoodie or a coat on any more — it’s great,’’ he said. “And hopefully we don’t have to go back outside again."

Other Britons couldn't wait to leave altogether.

Keith and Janice Tomsett, a retired couple in their 70s, were on their way to the Portuguese island of Madeira. They booked their holiday in October "on the off-chance” it could go ahead. They had followed all the testing guidelines and were fully vaccinated.

“After 15 months of being locked up, this is unbelievably good,'' Keith Tomsett said. “It was even worth getting up at 3 o’clock this morning.”

___

Jo Kearney and Pan Pylas contributed to this story from London.

____

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Britain set for one of wettest Mays on record as pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen indoors

    The reopening of pubs and restaurants indoors will be welcomed by customers as Britain is on course for one of the wettest Mays on record.

  • GSK and Sanofi optimistic about COVID vaccine after phase 2 trials

    Trial results indicate a high immune response after a single dose in patients with prior infection, showing strong booster potential.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.

  • COVAX has received zero shipments - making it 140 million doses short - since March because of India's outbreak

    COVAX, the WHO-led project to vaccinate the world's poorest nations, aims to vaccinate 2 billion people by the end of 2021.

  • Houston tiger: Animal missing for a week located

    Viral footage posted last week showed the animal roaming around a Houston neighbourhood.

  • Missing tiger roaming around Houston found safe

    A Bengal tiger named India is now residing at an animal sanctuary after a weeklong search for the animal.

  • Missing Houston tiger found safe

    It was first spotted Sunday, roaming around a neighborhood.

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Emirates could swap Boeing 777X jets for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday. The airline is currently in talks with the U.S. planemaker over its fleet planes, a review brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the travel industry. Asked if the airline could swap its orders to take fewer 777X jets and more Dreamliners, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told reporters: "It is always a possibility."

  • The Latest: Germany to open up vaccinations to all on June 7

    Germany’s health minister says the country will open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone starting on June 7. Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Monday that the current system of prioritization in which the most vulnerable groups are to be vaccinated first will no longer be valid then. Spahn said that the vaccination campaign has picked up speed in recent weeks and that by the end of May about 40 percent of all people in Germany will have received at least one shot.

  • India, hard hit by COVID-19, faces intensifying Tropical Cyclone Tauktae

    Tropical Cyclone Tauktae rapidly intensified Sunday into a Category 4 storm, passing uncomfortably close to the west coast of India. The big picture: Packing maximum sustained winds of at least 140 mph, Tauktae (pronounced "Tau'Te"), rapidly intensified Sunday, becoming a Category 4 storm capable of inflicting extreme damage. The cyclone is producing heavy rains and gusty winds along the coast, along with coastal flooding from wind-driven waves. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While its strongest winds and heaviest rains will remain just offshore as it makes its closest pass to Mumbai, the city will feel its effects during the next 12-24 hours. The storm comes as India continues to reel from the impacts of the devastating coronavirus outbreak there, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Details: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), along with the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center, is predicting the storm will make landfall on May 17 along the coast of Gujarat, bringing a wall of water onshore to the east of the storm's center. Storm surge heights could exceed 3 meters, or 10 feet, the IMD predicts, though the worst coastal flooding may not affect highly populated areas. The most severe effects of the storm, in the form of flooding rains, storm surge flooding, and high winds appears poised to hit the city of Ahmedabad, which has a population of between 5 and 6 million. Once the storm makes landfall, its rains will spread inland, posing a flooding threat all the way northeastward toward New Delhi. #CycloneAlert The cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) at 000 UTC and lay centered at 18.5N/71.5E, with a ragged eye. pic.twitter.com/pGgSnHzzIT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021 Threat level: The storm is likely to continue intensifying into Sunday night, with waters of the East Arabian Sea sufficiently warm to support a high-end tropical cyclone. It is likely to make landfall Monday evening IST in the state of Gujarat, as at least a Category 2, but possibly an even stronger cyclone. While India has made great strides in recent years when it comes to storm preparation and evacuations, greatly lowering the death toll from such extreme weather events, the challenges COVID-19 brings present a wild card in such efforts.It is likely that the storm will disrupt the flow of coronavirus aid, from oxygen bottles to other needed equipment, to heavily populated areas, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and possibly New Delhi later in the week. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Under a tree, one Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

    In a village in northern India engulfed by COVID-19, the sick lie on cots under a tree, glucose drips hanging from a branch. There is no doctor or health facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in India's most-populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a 90-minute drive from the national capital Delhi. Instead, village practitioners of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute glucose and other remedies to patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

    Police say a tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed. Authorities said they've “got him and he’s healthy." (May 16)

  • India's once-in-a-century budget runs into trouble as virus strikes back

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's annual budget in February was lauded by many and raised hopes it would drive a sharp economic revival, but there are now fears that its promise may fall flat as it did not account for a crippling second wave of COVID-19 infections. The budget aimed to revive Asia's third-largest economy via investing in infrastructure and health care, while relying on an aggressive privatisation strategy and robust tax collections - on the back of projected growth of 10.5% - to fund its spending in the fiscal year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India would not see such a budget in "100 years".

  • Britons to spend £2.5bn as indoor hospitality reopens

    As the hospitality sector fully resumes on Monday, venues are expected to seat 13.6 million customers, who are forecast to spend £297m eating indoors for the first time since December 2020.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • All remaining COVID-19 restrictions being lifted May 29

    All remaining COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted effective May 29, and fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most settings, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’