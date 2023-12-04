Joyce introduces bill to reduce harmful algae blooms

Dec. 4—Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-14) is part of a bipartisan group of legislators who introduced a bill to reauthorize the Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act through 2028, according to a press release from Joyce's office.

Lake Erie is particularly vulnerable to harmful algal blooms as the shallowest of the Great Lakes, Joyce said in the release.

"Any threat to Lake Erie is also a threat to the drinking water supply for 11 million people, our tourism industry, and all the plants and animals that are part of the lake's ecosystem," Joyce said in the release. "I am proud to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral bill to ensure Lake Erie and every state in America is protected from these dangerous threats to our bodies of water."

Congress passed the original HABHRC Act in 1998, and the law created a task force to assess harmful algal blooms and their impact on coastal waters and human health. The new bill reauthorizes the act, and also seeks to improve coordination among state and local entities and native American tribes to improve monitoring, forecasting, prevention and mitigation of HABs and hypoxia, according to the release.

According to the Ohio EPA, HABs are caused by a variety of factors, including sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, warmer temperatures and excess nutrients.

Touching HAB-contaminated water or swallowing water contaminated with cyanotoxins created by a HAB can cause skin rash, allergic reactions, stomach issues, dizziness and light-headedness, according to the Ohio EPA. They are also toxic to pets.

Joyce introduced the bill with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, and senators Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat.

"Harmful algal blooms and hypoxia events are occurring with increasing frequency, threatening the health of our marine and freshwater ecosystems and communities," Bonamici said in the release. "I'm introducing the bipartisan Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act to help people in NW Oregon and across the country better protect against and respond quickly to these disasters."

Sullivan said HABs can threaten marine life, coastal ecosystems, and the livelihoods of commercial fisheries.

"It is critical that we develop and coordinate effective responses to harmful algal blooms and efficiently monitor the health of our oceans for the sake of coastal communities, especially subsistence communities, and ecosystems across the country," he said in the release.

Baldwin said she is proud to help protect the Great Lakes from HABs.

"The critical support provided by this bipartisan legislation ensures that we can monitor algal bloom and hypoxia growth in our fresh waters, while preventing and mitigating their spread," she said.