Joyce M. Mitchell, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AKRON, Ohio, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce M. Mitchell, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Emergency Physician and the Associate Medical Director at Mansfield Urgent Care (Ohio Health).

Ohio Health is a nationally recognized Urgent Care organization where they are more than a health system, they are a belief system. As one of the top five health systems in America by IBM Watson health, they see themselves as a family of 2900 medical personal and volunteers. Services include hospice, home health, Brain and Spine, Heart and Vascular, emergency and trauma, as well as rehabilitation and therapy.



Dr. Joyce M. Mitchell has 44 years of experience in her field. She serves patients as the Associate Medical Director at Mansfield Urgent Care for the past 10 years. Her job is to oversee the medical staff in all types of emergency situations. When President Ronald Reagan was shot on March 30, 1981, Dr. Mitchell was one of the ER Physicians that initially worked on the president.



To achieve her Medical degree Dr. Mitchell attended Georgetown University School of Medicine graduating 1976. She continued on to the internship with George Washington University Hospital in 1977, where she also completed her Internal Medicine Residency in 1979. Her goals for the future of her career are to maintain honesty and caring in the practice of medicine.

Making a conscious effort give back, Dr. Mitchell donates regularly to Humane Societies and Animal Charities.



Dr. Joyce M. Mitchell would like to dedicate his success to his mentor and colleague Ian Broderick, MD.

