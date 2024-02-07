Joyce releases statement on Mayorkas impeachment vote

Feb. 7—U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio 14) released a statement on Tuesday night explaining his decision to vote in favor of impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The U.S. House narrowly voted down a resolution to impeach Mayorkas for his handling of the southern border, with four Republican congressmen joining Democrats to defeat the measure in a 216-214 vote.

Joyce voted in favor of the resolution.

"In February 2021, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and pledged to faithfully discharge the duties of his office," he said. "The Secretary of Homeland Security has the solemn duty to secure and protect the United States and advance the safety of the American people."

Joyce said the U.S. has experienced an unprecedented crisis at the southern border during Mayorkas' tenure in his position, and the House Committee on Homeland Security has conducted a full investigation into Mayorkas and his handling of the crisis.

"After careful consideration of the evidence, I believe that Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and systemically refused to comply with the law and has taken several intentional actions that have made Americans less safe," he said. "His guidance to his employees has directed them to ignore statutory requirements put in place for security reasons in the name of logistical convenience, and he has blamed the need for these directives on a lack of available detention resources."

The administration requested fewer detention beds for the coming year than were funded in 2023, Joyce said.

According to Joyce, the number of border encounters in the 2023 fiscal year is double that of 2019, and 169 people whose names were on the terrorist watchlist were detained in 2023.

"The American people deserve to have confidence that their public officials will act in their best interests," Joyce said. "Through his actions and his constant attempts to mislead Congress and the American people, Secretary Mayorkas has broken that public trust."

If the vote had succeeded, the resolution would have been sent to the Senate, where a trial would have taken place. If two thirds of senators had voted in favor of removal, Mayorkas would have been removed from office and disqualified from holding office in the future. Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the Senate, making Mayorkas' removal from office highly unlikely.