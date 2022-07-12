Joycelyn Savage’s Family 'Strongly Doubts' Her Engagement To R. Kelly

The parents of Joycelyn Savage are in disbelief after learning that their daughter is allegedly engaged to the defamed musician and now sexual abuse convict, R. Kelly.

Embed from Getty Images

In a court document obtained by AllHipHop, Savage introduced herself as Robert Kelly’s “fiance” and pleaded for the judge to consider leniency ahead of the singer’s sentencing on June 29.

#JoycelynSavage stickin beside her daddy #RKelly writing letters in an effort to appeal to the judge to free the disgraced singer 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5S1XFmBmSA — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) July 10, 2022

“My relationship with Robert is amazing,” she wrote. “He’s the best thing that ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love.”

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be,” she continued. “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle and kind.”

“At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I am taken care of, and any other women he was with as well,” she wrote.

Savage stated that her, or any other women being held against their will by R. Kelly is “absolutely untrue.”

“Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” she continued.

Savage pleaded that Kelly is a “great man,” who “deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

The judge sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years for federal racketeering and sex trafficking.

Gerald Griggs, the attorney representing Savage’s parents, told TMZ that Savage never informed her family of her engagement to R. Kelly.

He also shared that he finds it “odd” that Savage did not testify under oath. Because Savage chose to instead write a letter, her family “strongly doubts” the validity of the couple’s engagement.

Griggs also revealed that Joycelyn “hasn’t really” spoken to her family since she left to return to R. Kelly.