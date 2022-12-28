Joycelyn Savage's Father Denies She Was Ever Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby

Timothy Savage, Joycelyn’s father, refuted rumors that she had a child with imprisoned singer R. Kelly. If this were genuinely true, he asserted, he would be the first to express his love for his grandchild.

“Rest assured, that’s not my granddaughter, and rest assured Joycelyn is not pregnant,” Timothy said in a video posted to Instagram.

As Blavity recently reported, Joycelyn and Kelly allegedly welcomed their first daughter earlier this month. Given that Kelly is behind bars, it is alleged that she was conceived using IVF.

The birth of Kelly’s child was announced by his fiancee in an Instagram post that has since been removed.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22,” the caption read.

In August, Joycelyn published a memoir titled Love and Joy of Robert, which revealed her shocking pregnancy news. Curiously, Kelly’s attorney quickly denied the allegations, saying she “is certainly not pregnant.”

In contrast, Timothy confirmed on Instagram that the page is fake and that his daughter has not given birth to a child with the jailed singer.

“My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant,” he said on Instagram Live. “This is 100% accurate. Rest assured. I am investigating this to the fullest, and other people are too,” he added.

Timothy had a lot to say, and he denounced the individuals who uploaded the picture of the unidentified baby to Instagram, saying that they were trying to make money out of it and that it was a despicable act.

“The little baby on the account is a pretty little baby. If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say I love this child, no matter what the situation is. These people are evil, cruel people. To take a horrible situation and try to make some profit off of it,” he elaborated on the entire situation.

Story continues

He added that Joycelyn has gone into hiding due to everything happening around her and that she didn’t even publish the book herself. Her father insinuated that the book and the baby allegation were bogus and that his daughter had nothing to do with them.

Toward the end of the clip, he expressed his worry for his daughter’s safety, saying that he has no idea where she is. He went so far as to say that he actually believed Joycelyn is no longer alive due to everything that had happened.

Since then, Joycelyn’s father has embarked on an investigation to find those responsible for the scam.

Since then, Joycelyn’s father has embarked on an investigation to find those responsible for the scam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Savage (@timothytsavage)

He has even had phone conversations with the man who is said to be the baby’s actual father. The man said his daughter was born in July of this year, and he is outraged that her image is being used for such heinous activities.