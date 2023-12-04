Joyful Christmas Luncheon to feature Oak Ridge High Madrigal Singers

All area women are invited to attend a Joyful Christmas Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 215 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge.

"Come and be ushered into a holiday celebration of ages past, as you enjoy the musical talent, training, and presentation of the Oak Ridge High School Madrigal Singers," stated the news release from the Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection. "They are an amazing group of talented young people directed by Amanda Ragan, and they continue to carry on the great harmony of ages past in their traditional period costumes and music of bygone years."

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Oak Ridge

The featured inspirational speaker for the day will be Sybille Fleming from Knoxville, who is a marathon runner. She will share a new story about the "Universal Language."

The cost of the luncheon and program is $16, including tax and tip. Free childcare is available with reservation. Invite a friend and make your reservations by noon Friday, Dec. 8 to Debbie at 865-323-3973 or Roena at 865-806-1071. Remember that reservations must be honored. The luncheons are presented by Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection and are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

