Joyriding leads to theft, charges

Jun. 6—A Crossville car lot owner trying to recover a vehicle that had not been returned to the business led police to arrest a woman charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft case.

The incident was reported May 27 by the owner of Mountain Motors on Hwy. 127 N. when a woman took a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup from the used car lot and failed to return it within a reasonable period of time, Crossville Police Lt. Larry Qualls wrote in his report.

The resulting investigation led to warrants being issued for the arrest of three persons.

Tracy Lynn Wade, 51, Kingsdown Dr., is charged with theft of property of more than $1,000, theft of property, two counts of possession of catalytic converters, simple possession of gabapentin and vandalism.

Two men were questioned but were not charged by Crossville Police, according to the report.

Employees at Mountain Motors were unaware that Wade was on a 'do not allow to test drive' list when they allowed the woman to take the truck for a spin. When the driver was overdue in returning the vehicle, the owner of Mountain Motors started searching for the truck, using a GPS tracking device.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot of AutoZone on West Ave. and had been occupied by a man and woman. The male who was present stated he had only been traveling with the woman for about 30 minutes and that he was not aware of the amount of time the female had control of the vehicle.

The Mountain Motors owner told police that the dealer's license plate on the pickup had been replaced with another license plate. The dealer's tag was later found above a sun visor in the truck.

After being picked up by the woman, the two traveled to meet a third person at a residence on Hillendale Rd. Two catalytic converters were sold to that man for $260 each, according to the report. One had been cut off the car lot truck. It is not known from where the second converter came.

Estimated cost of repairing the Mountain Motor vehicle was estimated at $4,000.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were notified of the incident and traveled to the Hillendale Rd. address with city police. Investigation is continuing.

