JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·16 min read

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Jane Xie, the company's Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Jane.

Jane Xie: Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to JOYY's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and CEO of JOYY; Ms. Ting Li, our COO; and Mr. Alex Liu, the General Manager of Finance. For today's call, management will first provide a review of the quarter and then we will conduct a Q&A session. The financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.joyy.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours. Before we continue, I like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our current expectations.

For detailed discussions of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20F and other documents filed with the SEC. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in US dollar. I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. David Xueling Li. Please go ahead, sir.

David Xueling Li: Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Let me start with an overview of our fourth quarter and -- results. In the fourth quarter, we recorded a $604.9 million in revenues include $476.5 million of revenue from BIGO and generated $50 million in non-GAAP net profit, include $57.7 million in non-GAAP net profit from BIGO. For the full year of 2022, we achieved $2.4 billion in revenues at the group level -- million of which come from BIGO. We further improved our non-GAAP profitability at the group level as we earn a non-GAAP net profit of $199.3 million with a non-GAAP net margin of 8.3%. The BIGO segment recorded $288 million in non-GAAP net profit with a non-GAAP net margin of 14.4%.

2022 marked a year of uncertainty of multinational companies as we continue to be impacted by macro economy headwinds, the combination of post-COVID normalization, high inflation and the strong US dollar created downward pressure on our users' online payment, spending and top line growth, despite these short-term challenges, we've taken actions to focus on the contribution of our user community, improved content quality, keeping engagement on our various products and pursue sustainable, high-quality growth. By concentrating on the factors that we could control and backed by our strong execution capabilities, our efforts yield significant results. First, we continued our path to sustainable profitability by generating $199.3 million in non-GAAP net profit at the group level of 2022.

Thanks to our continuous cost optimization efforts and improved operational efficiency. This represent 83% year-over-year growth in our non-GAAP net profit and the second consecutive year of positive non-GAAP net profit at a group level since our the consolidation of YY Live. Second, we witness accelerating in user growth of Bigo Live as its MAU grew by 40.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 11.9% in the last year. Such acceleration was a noteworthy. This -- as it was achieved in the backdrop of the post-COVID normalization and during a period of more disciplined marketing spending. And highlights of Bigo Live improve user acquisition capabilities, which drive by our continuous cultivation of its content offerings and the social experience.

Heading into 2023, visibility of the global macro elements remains limited and its possibility -- it's possible that micro headwinds maybe linger for another one or two quarters. However, this short-term value -- will not reverse the secure trends of using pivoting and increasing among their time and they are spending from offline to online. As we remain committed to enrich our users lives and facilitating their online activities through our products and services. We fit a market with massive growth potential. As such, we need to slight strategic balance between navigating short-term macro uncertainties and actively pursuing long-term growth. In the current macro uncertainties, we will retain our focus on the quality and profitability of our entertainment business in the near term.

This means we will continue to do better with less. We will maintain discipline in our marketing spending further refine our localized operations in order to further improve our content and social experience, and ultimately, both our product organic growth. Optimizing efforts we will continue as we strive to maintain steady high-quality growth of both our social in business and its operating cash flow. In the meantime, we will continue to try out revise our resources and investments into high potential business that in line with our long-term strategy and which will ship our core capabilities. We are confident that we can remain self sufficient in our cash flows. Reinforce our strong financial position and act swiftly to size long-term growth opportunities as the rise.

Now let's take a closer look at our products. We will start with the bigger line. In the fourth quarter, Bigo Live's obtained its strong user growth trajectory, thanks to effective logins and increase the user acquisition efficiency during the quarter, Bigo Live's MAUs increased by 18.3% year-over-year to 36.8 million notably MAUs in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets increased 21.6% year-over-year. During the 2022 World Cup, Bigo Live's rolled out one month at stake on to better engage the football players and fans around the global. The pro forma highlights Bigo Live's diverse localized content and responses with local communities. In November, Bigo Live's you might see the well-known professional football -- such as England, Kieran Trippier, and Netherlands, Wesley Sneijder to join its live interviews a group of local football creators were selected by Bigo Live as World Cup ambassadors to host live commentary sessions.

We also established the discussion groups and a chat room which support up to 500 concurrent speakers, who encourage to create and share original content. This effort successfully posted an engaging community experience on Bigo Live during the World Cup. The decision to connecting users, we remain fully dedicated to create value for our creators. In January, we hosted our first annual flagship event, the BIGO Awards Gala 2023 at Singapore's historical Capitol Theatre. During the event, Bigo Lives honored over 270 Bigo Live families hold their contribution to the community in the past year. Bigo Live also featured activity performance from top tenants from across the global with approximately 4 million viewers into the watch, further boosting our future exposure on a worldwide stage, we will continue to recognize and contribution of our creators in making our platform what is today and the Bigo award was just when is -- visit of our effort to incubate talent building communities and promote in class and in diversity on our platform.

In the fourth quarter, Bigo Live conducted a comprehensive upgrade of its live streaming tools and rooms and introduced a number of new interactive features. This improved the effectiveness of live session, recommendation and the user go-live experience. On a sequential basis, the number of live streaming -- live streamers on Bigo Live increased by 3.3% and the average during per live session increased by 4.5% in the first quarter. Turning to Bigo Live monetization. During the fourth quarter, monetization continued to be negatively impacted by micro-chains. In the Middle East, we will also negatively impact as user spending was diverted to offline entertainment activities during the world. Notably, the number of global paying user was several lines and the number of paid users in Europe and North America, have assumed sequential growth for two consecutive quarters.

Looking aside in 2023, we aim to further improve Bigo Live's penetration rates and expand a services in multiple regions around the world include, Europe, America and the Middle East, the Eastern Pacific and Southeast Asia. Improvement in user acquisition efficiency and user engagement will remain our priority, as we continue to pivot Bigo Live content and user interaction via product innovation and innovative local operations. Furthermore, Bigo Live will advance its efforts to boost the paying user and monetization growth by our users playing experience in live streaming session and brand. Net sales life tends to likely following a year of proactive optimization, like its operation loss in 2022 was in line with our expectation, narrowing by 83% year-over-year.

More importantly, Likee hit another milestone by achieving breakeven in the second half of 2022. Following the initial launch of its Loop feature, Likee has expanded its efforts to collaborate with companies from variety of industry multiples, in order to further cultivate its interest-based communities. Take the gaming community as an example, which is one of the largest interest group of Likee, with various popular games include Converse , law , live mobile and PUBG mobile to offer -- gives gamers a shared space to interact with each other. In December 2022, Likee become official streaming partners of the TIM Awards 2022 annual award ceremony honoring achievements in the video game industry. Millions of viewers from all over the world watched the event live and with each other on Likee's platform.

Boosted by Loop and the Likee's refined content offerings, we saw an increase in user interaction quality and units on Likee. In the fourth quarter, Likee's average user time spent grew by 70.4% and the 30-day user retention improved by 6.3% over the previous quarter. Looking ahead, as we enter into 2023, we intend to further implant Likee's monetization efficiency by diversified monetization models and achieve constant profitability. We will continue to prioritize creator input, as they take social interactions among our universe and further refine our local centered on interest-based communities. As we gradually improve Likee's operating cash flow, organic growth capabilities and user base, we believe, Likee's user base will gradually stabilize and the user growth will resume in certain regions over time.

Next, on Hago. During the fourth quarter, Hago's operation loss narrowed substantially over the previous quarter. In product set, as we mentioned in Hago's positioning upgrade about a year ago, substantially Hago has transitioned away from being an interactive platform, primarily focused on casual games. Now, it is a multi-user social platform, where a user can enjoy engaging interactions with a much more adverse range of ARPUs. Following the upgrade, our user socializing high patterns on Hago become clear. First, you view every opine by participating in multi-player casual games then after a few rounds of games, some users may choose to in further by joining one of Hago's social channels such as video and audio multiplayer chat rooms and Hago Space where they can interact with each other using customized 3D avatars.

With the level of interaction reach a certain level, user may choose to join the same group of families, their life mine, friends and --engage, which is other on a much more refined basis frequent basis. Hago has enhanced its monetization efficiencies throughout the process by developing a variety of monetization features as the pay to play games advertisement, live streaming and virtual items. During the fourth quarter, we optimized our recommendation algorithm to help our users in a located social rooms. This initiative drove a sequential increase in the total China's next day user retention rate by 1.5% and user plan spend by 5.3%. We also introduce a new 3D printing screen and launched the areas of optimization beginner side to Hago Space.

As a result, new user time spend on Hago Space improved by 6.5%, and the revenues from virtual items increased by 13.4% over the previous quarter. In 2023, in argument with our strategy of Likee, we intended to further enhance Hago's monetization efficiency, while maintaining our efforts to achieve consistent profitability at the product level Hago is going to optimize its futures throughout its users socializing patterns and better facilitate user interactions, such as we expect to further improve Hago user retention and organic growth capabilities, which are crucial gradual stabilization and eventual recovery of user growth over time. Finally, some updates on capital return during the fourth quarter, we qualify additional 31 points of our shares.

In the full year of 2022, we have repurchased total of $138.1 million of shares and paid cash dividends in an aggregate amount of $145.9 million. We are confident in our long-term affect and we will continue to actively utilize the remaining share purchase program to reward the long-time support of our shareholders. To conclude, effective strategy planning and strong execution drove our solid performance in 2022 despite certain macro environment. Looking ahead, we remain committed to enrich our user life and facility and improving their online activity through our diverse range of innovative products and services. With our resilient business model, strong financial position and sharpened focus on building our core capabilities, we are well-positioned to gather short-term macro headwinds, while driving long-term growth opportunities and creating lasting value for shareholders.

Now, Alex.

11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals
11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

Alex Liu: Thanks, David.

David Xueling Li: Now, I handover to Alex Liu.

Alex Liu: Yes. Thanks, David. Hello, everyone. Now let me go through the details of our financial results. Please note that the financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in our earnings press release is presented operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. Our total net revenues following the quarter was US$604.9 million compared to US$663.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable exchange rates, which negatively affect paying user sentiment. During the quarter, we have continued to optimize the cost structure and enhance operating efficiency as and on multiple product fronts. Cost of revenues for the quarter decreased to US$392.6 million, among which sharing fees and content costs decreased to US$247.5 million.

Gross profit was US$212.3 million in the quarter, with our gross margin improved to 35.1% from 33.7% in the same period of 2021, primarily due to optimization of revenue-sharing cost and other operational original cost. Our operating expenses for the quarter were $231.2 million increased from $160 million in the same period of 2021. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to $100.2 million from million due to disciplined spending on user acquisition. R&D expenses increased to $73.6 million from $29.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to increased R&D personnel-related expenses of eco and -- consolidation of supply. Our GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $14.2 million compared to operating income $16.6 million period of 2021.

Our non-GAAP operating income for the quarter which excludes SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business, as well as impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, was $48 million in this quarter compared to $83.5 million in the same period of 2021. Our non-GAAP operating income margin for the quarter was 4.6% compared to 12.6% in the prior year period. GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY in the quarter was $327.5 million compared to net income of $73.2 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss of $417.2 million from an equity investment recorded during the quarter. The impairment loss is excluded from our non-GAAP calculations and is not reflected of the underlying trends in our recurring operating performance.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY in the quarter was $50 million -- $98.3 million in the same period of 2021. The Group's non-GAAP net income margin was 8.3% in the quarter of 2022 compared to 14.8% in the same period of 2021. Together with our improving profitability, we have maintained a strong operating cash flow as well. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we booked net cash inflows from operating activities of $75.6 million. We remain a healthy balance sheet with a strong cash position of $4.29 billion as of December 31 of 2022. Now, I would like to briefly walk through the full-year financial highlights. Our total net revenues for the full year were US dollar -- to $411.5 million, compared to $619.1 million in 2021.

We have sustained our path to sustainable profitability at the group level for the second consecutive year. Our non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and company shareholders of JOYY for the full year of 2022 was $199.3 million, up 83% from $108.9 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin for the full year of 2022 was 8.3%, up from 4.2% in 2021, notably BIGO's non-GAAP net income expanded to $288 million in 2022 with its non-GAAP net income margin improved to 14.4% from 7.8% in the prior year. Importantly, we have continued to enhance returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase. In the full year of 2022 , we have been totally repurchased approximately $108.1 million of our shares and paid dividends in aggregate amount of $145.9 million, which altogether represent 142.5% of our non-GAAP net income.

As of the end of 2022, we still have around US$ 800 million and utilized quarter for 2021 share repurchase program. Given our current cash position, we will continue to balance between keeping sufficient cash to invest and build our linker late and enhancing return for our shareholders. For our business outlook, we expect our net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 to be between US$ 152 million and US$ 517 million. Let me wrap up with some final thoughts. In 2022, despite the fact that global macro growth -- revenue growth -- effective access to focus on high-quality growth, we have successfully enhanced our operational EBITDA resilience of our business as well as the execution capabilities of . As we head into 2023, given the low visibility around the global macro, we remain adaptive to the macro environment -- prioritize our investments in building our core capabilities.

We remain confident in the long-term potential of our global business and we will actively pursue long-term growth opportunity and generate sustainable shareholder value. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we would now like to open up the call to questions. Thanks.

See also 12 Best Airport Stocks To Buy and 15 Most LGBTQ Friendly Companies in the US.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Tony Righetti: Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer and Howard Wilson, PagerDuty’s Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements made on this call include forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it which involve […]

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to Nortech’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Chris Jones. Please go ahead. Chris Jones: Good morning and thanks operator and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everybody. I want […]

  • Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the Netcapital Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure […]

  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for XPeng, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded. I will now turn […]

  • Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

    Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal. UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023. Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional U.S. banks earlier this month.

  • Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

    Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.

  • Taylor Moore secures win in wild finish at Valspar

    In the final round of the 2023 Valspar Championship, Taylor Moore shot a 4-under 67 to finish at 10-under overall and claim his first PGA TOUR title.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • 15 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most promising dividend stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts. Financial markets are currently wavering following the SVB collapse and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s roadmap to tame inflation. Some analysts […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Help You Sleep at Night

    A few years ago, telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) was not the kind of stock you could buy and forget. The company's foray into the media business was turning into an expensive disaster, muddling the results of the core wireless business. AT&T has since shed its media assets, completing its transition back to a pure telecom company last year with the spin-off of WarnerMedia.

  • Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 12 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 aggressive stocks picked by hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds. Aggressive investing isn’t for the faint hearted, especially during the current market turmoil where even the most stable companies are wavering […]

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?