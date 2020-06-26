JOYY Inc. (YY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) based on those filings.

Is JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) undervalued? Hedge funds are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets decreased by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that YY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. YY was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with YY holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 stocks that went up during the 2008 crash to identify the companies that are likely to deliver double digit returns in up and down markets. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

What does smart money think about JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in YY a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.