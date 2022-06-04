JOYY's (NASDAQ:YY) Dividend Will Be US$0.51

The board of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.51 per share on the 6th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

JOYY Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. JOYY isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 42.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

JOYY Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$1.24 in 2020 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 28% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 42% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

JOYY's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for JOYY (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is JOYY not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

