JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Dimon
Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan will need "significantly" less office space in coming years, as some staff at the investment bank shift permanently to part-time work at home.

The bank is expected to need just 60 seats per 100 people, boss Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual shareholder letter.

He also warned that the bank is likely to move people out of London and to Europe due to Brexit.

He said Europe "has had, and will continue to have, the upper hand" in Brexit negotiations.

How many move out of the UK depends on still unresolved questions in those talks about how financial services will operate, he said.

"We may reach a tipping point many years out when it may make sense to move all functions that service Europe out of the United Kingdom and into continental Europe," Mr Dimon said.

In the letter, he warned that the split from Europe will hurt the UK's economic prospects in the years ahead.

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase and Co in New York, September 19, 2013.
Jamie Dimon said JP Morgan still planned a new headquarters in New York City but would fit more staff into the same space

"Brexit was accomplished, but many issues still need to be negotiated. And in those negotiations, Europe has had, and will continue to have, the upper hand, " he said.

"In the short run (ie, the next few years), this cannot possibly be a positive for the United Kingdom's GDP."

His outlook for the UK contrasted with his forecast for the US, where he said a "boom" could run through 2023.

'Fraying American Dream'

Mr Dimon said the growth in the US would come from the government's spending plans - which have included trillions of dollars in emergency virus aid - as well as "euphoria" about the end of the pandemic, backed by savings families have built up during lockdowns.

"The permanent effect of this boom will be fully known only when we see the quality, effectiveness and sustainability of the infrastructure and other government investments," he said.

At the same time, he said the US was in need of major changes to address its widening income inequality, which he blamed for driving populist political movements on the left and right.

He called for raising the minimum wage, increasing taxes on the wealthy and eliminating tax breaks that benefit private equity firms, race cars and private jets.

The US should also invest in "modernising" the country's infrastructure and introduce a carbon tax to help tackle climate change, he said.

"Many of our citizens are unsettled, and the fault line for all this discord is a fraying American dream - the enormous wealth of our country is accruing to the very few. In other words, the fault line is inequality," he said.

Rise of shadow banks

The 66-page letter from the head of America's biggest bank ranged widely, touching on issues from healthcare to job training.

It comes as President Joe Biden is pushing a roughly $2tn spending plan that would expand investment in climate and technology research and direct billions to improve healthcare and upgrade the country's infrastructure, including internet.

Joe Biden in 2021
Mr Dimon said the US corporate tax rate, which Joe Biden wants to increase, should remain "globally competitive"

Mr Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for the investments.

Mr Dimon did not directly address that proposal but warned in the letter that taxing businesses reduces growth and the US should remain "globally competitive".

On the question of remote work, he said he expected "many" staff to return to office locations fulltime, with "some" working under a hybrid model.

About 10% of employees - in "very specific roles" - may be allowed to work from home completely, he said.

His comments are in line with many other bank bosses, such as Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon who has said he is eager to see people return to the office.

Mr Dimon also warned that players such as Amazon, Walmart and tech firms are increasingly competing with the bank, drawing more activity out of the traditional financial sector.

"While it is not clear that the rise in nonbanks and shadow banking has reached the point of systemic risk, this trend is accelerating and needs to be assiduously monitored, which we do regularly as part of our own business," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • For autocrats like Vladimir Putin, ruthless repression is often a winning way to stay in power

    Russian police officers beat people protesting the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Jan. 23, 2021 in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, sick with a cough and fever, has been moved to the hospital ward of the remote penal colony where he is imprisoned. Navalny landed in prison after legal troubles that began in 2019, when he was arrested for “leading an unauthorized protest.” In 2020, while on parole for that crime, Navalny was poisoned in an apparent assassination attempt linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In critical condition, Navalny was flown to Germany for emergency medical treatment. In February 2021, a Russian court said the Germany trip was a parole violation and sentenced Navalny to three years in prison. The ruling infuriated Russians and spurred thousands to protest. The nationwide demonstrations united disparate opposition groups into one movement that is challenging President Vladimir Putin’s 20-year rule. Now Navalny’s current ill health is again galvanizing protesters. If persecuting Navalny energizes the opposition against Putin, is it a misstep by Russia’s leader? As an international legal scholar and professor of human rights, I’ve found that sometimes, strong-arm tactics by autocratic leaders do trigger a reaction that ultimately topples their regime. Often, though, repressive tactics like detention, torture and prosecution help autocrats stay in power. Political prisoners Many historic pro-democracy leaders, including India’s Mahatma Gandhi, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and the United States’ Martin Luther King Jr., were arrested or imprisoned. In these cases, political repression mobilized – rather than destroyed – their movements. Political prisoners, in particular, can turn into international celebrities that rally people around their cause. South Africa is an iconic example. Imprisoned for 27 years, Nelson Mandela became the face of an anti-apartheid movement that evolved from its South African resistance roots into the largest international campaign for regime change in history. Anti-apartheid groups around the globe coalesced to harness punitive economic tactics, such as boycotts of South African products, and to pressure their governments to apply sanctions. Eventually, South Africa’s leaders folded to international demands, releasing Mandela in 1990. Mandela was elected president, ushering in the end of the world’s most racially oppressive system. Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s first democratically elected president, 1994. Louise Gubb/Corbis Saba/Corbis via Getty Images The Belarus example Autocrats in the 21st century aren’t like past dictators. Most now claim legitimacy through rigged elections, which is why votes in authoritarian countries are often accompanied by repression. Last August, Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko – in power since 1994 – faced an unprecedented electoral challenge. He jailed opposition leaders and barred rival candidates from running. The elections were held, and Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. But his only remaining opponent in the presidential race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was so popular that neither she nor the Belarusian people bought his win. Widespread protests erupted demanding Lukashenko’s ouster. Lukashenko – a Putin ally – cracked down again, including with brutal police violence. Tikhanovskaya went into exile. Far from quelling popular anger in Belarus, recent research shows the regime’s violent repression of protests mobilized many people. Protesters plan to renew their demonstrations soon. Feminists protest dozens of women imprisoned for demonstrating after Belarus’s presidential election, Aug. 9, 2020, Minsk. Atringer/AFP via Getty Images Still, Lukashenko continues in power. In large part, that’s because many of the nation’s elite and key institutions – like security services and courts – remain loyal to him. The most successful autocrats don’t just use repression to stay in office. They also retain control through a spoils systems and corruption that aids those who protect their power. International condemnation Putin is a master of both repression and corrupt bargains – so notorious for both that the United States created new ways to punish such behavior. A few years after a corruption whistleblower, Sergei Magnitsky, died in a Russian prison in 2009, the U.S. adopted the Magnitsky Act, which now authorizes the president to impose sanctions, including barring entry into the U.S., on “any foreign person identified as engaging in human rights abuse or corruption.” Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union later passed similar laws. These laws allow countries to punish repressive leaders, as well as any groups or businesses that back their regimes, with asset freezes and travel bans. They have not yet, however, been used against Putin. In addition to targeted and national sanctions, democratic countries have other ways to reproach states that violate international law. These include severing diplomatic ties and mandating global scrutiny by international bodies like the United Nations. Such responses have had limited success in forcing autocratic leaders to respect democracy and human rights. Take Venezuela, for example. There, President Nicolás Maduro has been in power since 2013, and mass protests against his government began in 2015. In a series of damning reports, the United Nations has characterized the Maduro regime’s killing and imprisonment of protesters as “crimes against humanity.” Many countries have imposed increasingly harsh sanctions on Venezuela over many years. Eventually, in 2019, Maduro released 22 political prisoners and pardoned 110 more. But in December, Venezuela held elections that, once again, failed to meet democratic standards. Maduro’s party, unsurprisingly, won. President Maduro of Venezuela speaks at a military parade, Caracas, April 13, 2019. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images An evolving playing field Mass protest campaigns can succeed and have succeeded in ousting dictatorial leaders, as seen recently in Ukraine. There, protests in 2004 and then again in 2014 reoriented the country away from Russia and toward democracy. History shows successful protest movements must involve at least 3.5% of the population – including the urban middle class and industrial workers – engaged in coordinated, nonviolent tactics like general strikes and boycotts. That may not seem like a lot of people, but in a country with the population size of Russia’s, this would require over 5 million people to participate in an organized resistance. In these circumstances, sanctions and global scrutiny can add real weight to a pro-democracy uprising. But experts worry that the international community’s tools are inadequate given the challenges authoritarianism presents worldwide. Today 54% of the global population lives in an autocracy like Russia, Belarus or Venezuela – the highest percentage in 20 years. Perhaps not coincidentally, pro-democracy movements are also on the rise. Fourty-four percent of countries saw mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, up from 27% in 2014. As the battle between autocracy and democracy plays out in Russia, Belarus and beyond, the world’s historic defenders of democracy – especially the U.S. and European Union – face their own democratic struggles. That’s good news for Putin – and more cause for democracy advocates like Navalny to be concerned.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shelley Inglis, University of Dayton. Read more:Navalny returns to Russia and brings anti-Putin politics with himHow Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning Shelley Inglis does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • JPMorgan Bulking Up Its Tech Banking Team Is Reason for Investors to Cheer

    Other banks that focus on tech banking have been incredibly successful. It's great to see JPMorgan focusing more on this segment.

  • Israel risks tensions with Biden by striking Iranian ships

    Israel could be risking escalation with Iran and tensions with the Biden administration by continuing to strike Iranian ships — a risk that is exacerbated by Israel's political crisis and dysfunctional interim government.Why it matters: An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the same day the Vienna talks opened.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: Over the last two years, Israel has been engaged in a secret military campaign to sabotage dozens of Iranian ships and tankers which had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.This campaign was kept under the radar until it was reported several weeks ago by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.Around the same time, the Iranians belatedly retaliated by attacking two Israeli-owned ships in the Gulf. Tuesday's attack was an Israeli response.What they're saying: The Pentagon was quick to tell reporters that the U.S. wasn't involved in the attack, and U.S. officials later told the New York Times that Israel was responsible. The Israeli government has been silent on the attacks other than general statements against Iran.The attacks could complicate U.S.-Iran nuclear diplomacy and the Biden administrations efforts to end the war in Yemen. What next: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Israel on Sunday. The regional escalation with Iran will be one of the main topics in his discussions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon calls for "level playing field" on fintech regulations

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon today warned in his annual letter that the U.S. and European banking sectors are being surpassed in scale by shadow banks and fintech rivals.Why it matters: Dimon, who has at least some pull in the Biden White House, is asking for a "level playing field." Or, put another way, a loosening of capital requirements on banks and/or greater regulatory oversight of fintech.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Fintech, either broadly or narrowly defined, is booming. Plaid, which connects fintech apps to bank accounts, this morning announced $425 million in Series D funding led by Altimeter at what Axios has learned was a $13.4 billion post-money valuation. You might recall that Plaid recently bailed on a deal to be bought by Visa, primarily because the $5.3 billion price-tag had become antiquated. "Most consumers now believe that living their financial lives online is the new normal, and we've also seen another inflection point in the number of companies building digital-first financial products ... and the emergence of embedded finance like stored value and rewards and points," Plaid CEO Zach Perret explains.Or, as Plaid investor Mary Meeker puts it: "A new era of finance is underway.”If you combine Plaid's new valuation with the recent $95 billion mark for Stripe, it's just a hair below the market cap for Goldman Sachs. And all of this is the fintech appetizer for next week's Coinbase direct listing feast.The bottom line: The financial sector has transformed dramatically in the decade since Dodd-Frank became law. New regulatory frameworks could be on the horizon.Go deeper: Dimon calls on companies to be policymakers More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kayleigh McEnany Calls Out Media For Lying: 'It's A Travesty'

    The Trump White House press secretary logged a "helloooo pot, meet kettle" moment in her new Fox News gig.

  • Bank M&A Is Picking Up Again. Seven Lenders to Watch.

    Raymond James said that in a survey, 64% of bank managers said that they were in active merger talks in March, compared with 49% in December.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Sneezing a lot? This pollen cloud billowing from North Carolina tree may explain why

    This video is the stuff of nightmares for allergy sufferers.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Stands By Controversial DeSantis Vaccine Story: It ‘Speaks for Itself’

    CBS/60 MinutesCBS News is standing by its much-maligned 60 Minutes report on Florida’s vaccine rollout, which has prompted backlash from grocery chain Publix, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative media, and some Democrats.The network has largely come under fire for suggesting that there was a link between Publix’s $100,000 donation to DeSantis and Florida’s partnership with the retailer for vaccine distribution. Publix has since called this an “irresponsible suggestion” and that any connection between campaign contributions and vaccine distribution is “absolutely false and offensive.”Besides offering no substantive evidence to support that damning claim, CBS only aired an edited portion of DeSantis’ response to one of their reporters at a press conference, resulting in the Republican governor going on a media blitz and accusing the network of “a reckless disregard for the truth.”Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made decisions about COVID vaccine distribution favoring wealthy or connected individuals, including a supermarket chain that recently donated to the governor's PAC. https://t.co/VbVdXJ3xxv pic.twitter.com/6mbxfMdgPg— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2021 In a brief statement on Monday, a CBS spokesperson said 60 Minutes edited DeSantis’ remarks for “clarity,” adding that the program “used the portion of the Governor’s over 2-minute response that directly addressed the question from the correspondent.”In a lengthier statement on Tuesday, however, the network specifically took issue with Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, who has called the network’s reporting “intentionally false” and said they declined his offer to provide additional insight on vaccination efforts.“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 Minutes reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” the network said. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline.”CBS News added: “The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 Minutes have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iranian Ship Hit by Mines in Red Sea as Nuclear Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, on the same day Tehran and world powers including the U.S. met to discuss restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.The New York Times reported that Israel was responsible.The Saviz, which is stationed in the Red Sea, was damaged by an explosion near the coast of Djibouti around 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.He said the cause of the blast is being investigated and that the Saviz is a non-military vessel that provides security for shipping lanes and counters piracy in the area. No casualties have been reported, Khatibzadeh said. On Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency said limpet mines had exploded on the Saviz’s hull, and that the ship often deploys Iranian commando boats to escort commercial vessels. It didn’t say where it got the information.Israel notified the U.S. that its forces had struck the Saviz, the New York Times reported, citing an unidentified American official. The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear accord and doesn’t want the U.S. to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic without a new deal that addresses Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy forces.Tuesday’s attack came as Iranian officials gathered in Vienna to negotiate the restoration of the moribund agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from that accord in 2018 deepened tensions in the Middle East and was followed by an increase in attacks on ships that were often blamed on Iran.The latest incident follows several attacks involving Iranian and Israeli vessels over the past month. On March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 said an Israeli-registered ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. Ten days earlier, Iran had blamed Israel for a blast on a container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.Iran Blames Israel for Blast on Container Ship in MediterraneanShaul Chorev, head of the University of Haifa’s Maritime Policy and Strategy Research Center and a former deputy chief of the Israeli Navy, said the move was probably meant to warn Iran against future attacks on Israeli vessels, rather than an attempt to undermine the negotiations in Vienna. He added that Israel should expect an Iranian retaliation in a waterway that serves as a major trade route.A third of Israeli imports and exports come “through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Chorev said, questioning whether Israel’s Navy would be able to protect all the nation’s shipping.U.S. Central Command, which maintains forces in the area, was not involved, Erin Dorrance, deputy chief of media operations, said in a phone call.(Updates with comments from former Israeli naval official.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ivory Coast's President Ouattara keeps brother as defence minister

    Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has confirmed his younger brother Tene Birahima Ouattara as minister of defence, part of a slate of new appointments announced on Tuesday. The new defence minister will have to contend with Islamist violence spilling over from Burkina Faso in the north, and continue reforms that have calmed a series of army mutinies that threatened stability in the world's top cocoa-producing nation. Tene Birahima Ouattara was named interim defence minister in March after the death of Hamed Bakayoko, who had held the post alongside his role as prime minister.

  • European stocks back off record highs

    European stocks backed away from a fresh record on Wednesday. Shares of BP were among the heavyweight gainers.

  • Authentic Artists is building virtual, AI-powered musicians

    Chris McGarry, who previously led music integration at Facebook's Oculus, is taking a new approach to bringing music into the virtual world with his startup Authentic Artists. McGarry pointed to virtual celebrities like Lil Miquela and virtual concerts like Travis Scott's giant event in Fortnite as setting the stage for Authentic Artists. In fact, Authentic Artists has already held some test concerts on Twitch, and McGarry said the team was "frankly, sort of blown away by the response," with average watch time of 35 minutes.

  • Celtics have no answers for Joel Embiid, he scores 35, lifts 76ers to win

    "I'm back," Embiid told the 76ers coach.

  • Curtis Samuel named Washington’s worst free-agent signing

    The Washington Football Team had a desperate need for a wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin entering the 2021 offseason.

  • Morgan Stanley Sold Part of Archegos Holdings Before Most Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of shares owned by Archegos Capital Management a day before a deluge of block trades sent shockwaves across capital markets.The sale of the basket of shares on March 25 was completed at a fixed discount, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private transactons.The Wall Street bank sold shares held by Bill Hwang’s family office in about 10 companies after the market close, mainly to hedge funds, the person said. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday on the size of the stock sale.Morgan Stanley’s early bid for the exits helped the firm emerge largely unscathed from a fund flameout that’s inflicted billions in losses at other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday announced a $4.7 billion writedown tied to its exposure to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has said it could take a hit of as much as $2 billion.Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of the family office despite the legal taint tied to Hwang. He was accused of insider trading by authorities and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After FDA Rejects Acadia Dementia Drug, Analysts Lament Lack Of Near-term Stock Drivers

    ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares came under pressure Monday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its regulatory application seeking label expansion for its dementia drug. The Acadia Analysts: Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter downgraded Acadia shares from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $73 to $25. Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan also downgraded the shares from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $25. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman maintained an Outperform rating and reduced the price target from $63 to $31. The Acadia Theses: Goldman Sees No Meaningful Near-term Value Drivers For Acadia: Despite Acadia's prior alignment with the FDA on the trial design and proposed study population, the agency cited a lack of benefit demonstrated for Nuplazid across the various dementia subtypes, Goldman analyst Richter said in a note. The company, the analyst said, is planning to request a Type A meeting to understand the rationale for the decision and to make a case for the strong benefit/risk profile in the broader dementia-related psychosis population. "However, we expect the base case is now for an additional pivotal trial which could delay the commercial launch by about three years," the analyst wrote in the note. The evolving competitive landscape could limit Acadia first-mover advantage, Richter said. Given the setback, the analyst now sees a lack of meaningful near-term value drivers Hurdle For Obtaining Approval Is Significantly Higher, Mizuho Says: Investors were largely bracing for the outcome, given the March 3 communication regarding deficiencies in the application, Mizuho analyst Divan said. However, the disappointing new information is the FDA believes the Nuplazid application lacks substantial evidence to support approval for a general DRP indication, the analyst added. The FDA took exception to the fact the HARMONY study did not achieve statistical significance in some subgroups of dementia and there were insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes, Divan noted. "Given the FDA's comments, we believe the hurdle for obtaining a DRP approval is significantly higher than we had assumed, and will require at least one (if not two) additional clinical trials," the analyst wrote in the note. Citing the uncertainty, the analyst said he is removing all dementia-related psychosis sales from his model. There are limited near-term catalysts to drive significant upside to the stock," Mizuho said. SVB Leerink "Makes Little Sense to Sell at The Bottom": The likelihood of reversal by the FDA is very low, SVB Leerink analyst Goodman said. Acadia, therefore, will need to do another study in dementia-related psychosis, which would delay the launch by several years, the analyst said. Acadia's current valuation is justified based on the Parkinson's disease psychosis indication and the cash of $3-$4 share, according to the analyst. With the stock trading at around $21 and the aggressive selling Monday, it makes little sense to "sell at the bottom," Goodman said. However, it's difficult to own the name for any of the other opportunities, including for Trofinetide, right now, he added. Acadia Price Action: Acadia shares, which shed 17.23% Monday, were seen losing an incremental 2.55% to $20.64 at market close Tuesday. Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For April PDUFA Dates (Photo by Cristina Serí on Unsplash) Latest Ratings for ACAD DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021HC Wainwright & Co.DowngradesBuyNeutral Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for ACAD View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Lights Up, Cara Soars On Index Inclusion, Novavax Starts Crossover Vaccine Study, Turning Point Data ReadoutWhy Acadia Pharma, Bio-path And Cidara Are Moving Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • Is Acadia a Buy Following the FDA’s CRL? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Yes’

    Just because a negative outcome can be anticipated, it still hits hard when it becomes a reality. Accordingly, Acadia (ACAD) investors got the blues on Monday. Shares cratered by 17% after the company received the dreaded CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA. The rejection was for Nuplazid, Acadia’s treatment for patients with dementia-related psychosis (DRP) and follows on from last month’s notification letter which cited deficiencies in the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA). While J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov says the CRL was ‘expected,” the reasoning appears confusing. “What does come as a surprise, is the apparent shift in the regulator's stance on the adequacy of the clinical package given the agreed-upon Ph3 HARMONY design following the end of phase 2 meeting (and statistical significance observed in that study),” the 5-star analyst said. “Notably, today's CRL cited a lack of statistical significance in some subgroups of the Ph3 HARMONY study and insufficient patient numbers with certain less common subtypes of dementia... factors that the design of the study was never powered to demonstrate.” Further adding to the mystery is the fact the Phase 3 HARMONY trial met all its primary and secondary endpoints, and thus “makes the situation puzzling to say the least.” No safety issues were cited in the CRL, either So, what’s next? Management will promptly ask for a Type A meeting with the regulators which will take place within 30 days of the request. “As such,” Kasimov notes, “We await visibility on whether the CRL will result in a multi-month or multi-year delay to re-assess the mid-to long-term outlook for Nuplazid.” In the meantime, until further clarity, Kasimov expects the “weakness to persist,” although the analyst believes not all hope is lost yet. Based on the compelling data to date, Kasimov says the indication is ultimately “approvable.” However, “that has to be balanced against the opportunity cost of a potentially extended wait.” All in all, however, Kasimov sticks to an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $42 price target. ACAD stock is down ~60% year-to-date and the vote of confidence, despite the issues, suggests a 103% upside potential. (To watch Kasimov’s track record, click here) Kasimov represents the bullish view – Wall Street is somewhat divided on this stock. There are 20 recent reviews, 10 to Buy and 10 to Hold, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. While lower than Kasimov's forecast, the $32.41 average price target still suggests a potential upside of 57%. (See ACAD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.