JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon defends voting rights following Georgia's new restrictive voting law

Azmi Haroun
Mike Blake/Reuters

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon publicly defended voting rights, following Georgia's new restrictive voting law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021. He was one of the first major business CEOs to speak out after the law was passed last week, according to CNN.

"We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so," the JPMorgan CEO told CNN.

The law requires ID numbers for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, and bans people from providing food and water to voters in line. The law will likely impact Democratic districts and voters of color.

JP Morgan has more than 250,000 employees globally, and Dimon added, the company's "employees span the United States and as state capitals debate election laws, we believe voting must be accessible and equitable."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

