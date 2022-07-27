JP Morgan forecasts euro zone recession as gas crisis looms

FILE PHOTO: Price tags are seen as a woman shops at a local market in Nice
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro zone's looming gas crisis and Italy's political troubles will push the bloc into a mild recession and limit European Central Bank interest rate hikes, JPMorgan forecast on Wednesday.

The bank's economists cut their economic forecasts, predicting euro zone GDP growth to slow to 0.5% this quarter and and then contract 0.5% in both the fourth quarter and the first quarter of next year.

"Our new forecasts assume gas prices at €150/MWh" the bank said.

They added that those higher prices would push up headline inflation by 1.2 percentage points in the near term although it would drop again next year due to the economy's negative reaction.

"We expect the ECB to deliver another 50 basis points of hikes by year-end," compared to 75 bps expected previously JPMorgan added.

"We now expect 25 bp in September and 25bp in October" removing an additional 25bp hike that had been forecast for December, the U.S. bank said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Recommended Stories

  • Betting on a recession, U.S. distressed debt funds seek fresh capital

    Several U.S. distressed debt asset managers are in fundraising talks with investors to boost their firepower, anticipating that a recession will create more opportunities to snap up and profit off troubled companies' debt, according to multiple sources. Investment firms including Oaktree Capital Management, GoldenTree Asset Management, Monarch Alternative Capital and Avenue Capital Group, in recent weeks began marketing their plans to institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments, according to eight investors familiar with the matter.

  • Analysis: Peru's mining execs 'lose faith' in gov't despite moderate shift

    Peruvian mining executives who oversee some of the world's largest copper mines are losing whatever slim thread of faith they may have had in left-wing President Pedro Castillo's ability to boost the sector, even after his shift away from early proposals to sharply raise taxes on the industry. Mining executives interviewed by Reuters pointed to social protests by Castillo supporters that led to month-long production halts at two major copper mines. Castillo, who took office a year ago this week, was elected with overwhelming support in mining districts, as he pledged to redistribute Peru's mineral wealth.

  • Sri Lanka asks China for economic help

    STORY: The island nation of 22 million people is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 after running out of foreign reserves. Protesters angry about the shortages of fuel, food and medicine toppled the Rajapaksa ruling family.Ambassador Palitha Kohona's emphasis on China as a key to Sri Lanka's economic recovery reflects Beijing's status as one of Sri Lanka's two largest foreign creditors, along with Japan. China also holds some 10% of Sri Lanka's external debt.In an interview with Reuters at Sri Lanka's Beijing embassy, Kohona said Colombo wants China to ask its companies to buy more Sri Lankan black tea, sapphire, spices and garments and to make Chinese import rules more transparent and easier to navigate.He said Beijing could also help by pouring further investment into vast China-backed port projects in Colombo and Hambantota. Major Chinese investment plans had not materialized because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohona said.

  • Hilton raises 2022 profit forecast on strong travel demand

    The hotel industry has benefited from people spending on travel as well as hotel stays, though rising interest rates and tight financial conditions are stoking fears of a recession. However, credit card and other data indicate that travel demand is likely to remain robust. Shares of Hilton, which owns brands including the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, were up 4.9% at $126.1.

  • German stabilisation fund cuts Lufthansa stake to below 10%

    Germany's state Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) has cut its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa to less than 10%, the Federal Finance Agency said on Wednesday, citing stabler conditions at the group. The ESF took a 20% holding in Lufthansa as part of a government bailout to keep the airline afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, and had previously reduced the share to 14.1%. The further reduction came "against the backdrop of Lufthansa's stable corporate development", the agency said.

  • WH outlines steps taken to maintain economic stability in the face of global challenges

    At the White House press briefing Tuesday, Yahoo News' senior White House correspondent asked Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, about the global economic challenges faced by the U.S. and about how Americans feel about the state of the economy.

  • Singapore extends stay of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa

    COLOMBO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, two separate sources in Colombo and Singapore, both with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. Rajapaksa is now able to stay in Singapore until Aug. 11.

  • Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Cuts Nord Stream Gas Supplies to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC cut natural gas supplies via its most important link to the European Union to about 20% of the pipeline’s capacity, in a move that could test western unity five months into the war.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Phil

  • Massive storm cell in North Dakota caught on video

    Striking video showed a massive storm cell forming over Lansford, North Dakota, on Friday after a severe thunderstorm warning for the area from the National Weather Service.

  • Attempting a rebrand for 2024, Trump focuses on 'cesspool of crime'

    For the first time since leaving the nation’s capital under the cloud of the Jan. 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump returned on Tuesday and delivered a speech that painted America as having become a “cesspool of crime” under his predecessor.

  • Despite sweeping sanctions, Russia's economic outlook has improved since April — but it's gotten worse for almost every other country

    The IMF warns of a gloomy economic outlook with global growth likely to hit 3.2% this year — down from 6.1% in 2021.

  • If gold prices keep falling, it won’t be because interest rates are rising

    Gold prices will plunge in coming weeks, according to one of the strongest correlations you’ll ever see in the markets. Except you shouldn’t put any weight on this correlation. As you can see from the chart below, the r-squared of this correlation is a statistically impressive 0.75.

  • Tech jobs are in a 'boomerang,' says LinkedIn economist

    Shopify joined the ranks of tech companies laying off employees. The recent tech layoffs and hiring freezes stems from a so-called boomerang effect, LinkedIn Principal Economist Guy Berger told Yahoo Finance Live

  • Russia faces 'economic oblivion' as Western sanctions continue to eat away at GDP, new study says

    "There is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia as long as the allied countries remain unified in maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure."

  • Strategy à la russe: catch up with Portugal and die in Donbas

    Whenever Vladimir Putin makes a historical statement, one struggles to find a body part to clutch. On July 20, during a visit to Tehran, he announced the beginning of a new era in history — the end of Western dominance

  • What if Bitcoin's Price Falls to $5,000?

    A crash in bitcoin's would be good for the crypto industry, which could then rebuild on a sounder footing.

  • A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

    The Federal Reserve's inflation fighting playbook always starts with housing. Now we're in a housing recession.

  • No, we're not in a recession, Biden administration tells U.S. voters

    The U.S. economy is plagued by inflation and suffering from fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine - but it's not in recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, economic adviser Brian Deese and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have spoken out in recent days ahead of data on Thursday that may show that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank from April to June. While a broad rule of thumb holds that two consecutive quarters of GDP drops signal a recession, the strong U.S. job market means this may be the rare moment when that is not enough for economists to declare the world's largest economy in recession.

  • Hard times ahead: How Biden and the Fed are driving America into a recession

    Among the reasons to fear we are headed for a hard economic landing is that mortgage rates have increased at the fastest pace in 30 years.

  • With federal relief payments unlikely, here are the 18 states giving money to residents to try to offset inflation

    With no public plans for federal relief checks, more than a dozen states have proposed direct payments meant to help residents amid high inflation.