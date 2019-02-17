JP Morgan Launches Fake Cryptocurrency, Coinbase Releases Bitcoin SV Hostages and Coinmama Exposes User Data: This Week in Crypto

This week, JP Morgan Chase launched a blockchain-based IOU system that definitely isn’t a cryptocurrency. Waves Platform and Coinbase both released any Bitcoin SV they were previously holding. Two public pension plans invested in blockchain technology. And let’s not forget, Coinmama, an alternative to Coinbase for easy acquisition of cryptocurrency, suffered a breach.

Not much to speak of on the market front, this week. We consistently find the Bitcoin price somewhere between $3500 and $3700, no matter where you look, besides some esoteric perhaps unsavory markets with low volume. In other news, however, it was a rich week.

JP Morgan Launches JPM Coin

Our top story this week in crypto has to be JP Morgan Chase’s entrance into the blockchain technology sector. The story is particularly interesting due to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s years-long stance on cryptocurrency. (In case you were unaware, he’s called it a “fraud” and eventually vowed “not to talk about it anymore.”)

JPMorgan’s new token, labeled a ‘cryptocurrency’ by many, will be used for payments. Source: Shutterstock.

