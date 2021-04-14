JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets reported results on Wednesday that blew past estimates, as the economy's rebound from the COVID-19 crisis spurred by massive stimulus gathers steam.
Here are the key figures versus estimates, according to Bloomberg:
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS): $4.50 vs. $3.05 estimate
Revenue: $32.3 billion vs. $30.42 billion estimate
During the quarter, the bank earned $14.3 billion in net income, up $11.4 billion from the year prior, driven by credit reserve releases of $5.2 billion. That compared to credit reserve builds of $6.8 billion in the prior year, and helped boost earnings by $1.28 increase in earnings per share.
In his commentary, CEO Jamie Dimon said its credit reserves of $26 billion are "appropriate and prudent, all things considered."
Dimon noted that consumer spending has returned to "pre-pandemic levels," up 14% from the first quarter of 2019. He also added that loan demand "remained challenged," even with the recovery in spending.
However, he echoed his upbeat views on the U.S. economy that he recently outlined in his annual letter to JPMorgan shareholders.
"With all of the stimulus spending, potential infrastructure spending, continued Quantitative Easing, strong consumer and business balance sheets and euphoria around the potential end of the pandemic, we believe that the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multi-year growth," the CEO wrote.
"If all of the government programs are spent wisely and efficiently, focusing on actual outcomes, the benefits will be more widely shared, economic growth will be more sustainable and future problems, like inflation and too much debt, will be reduced," Dimon added.
Breaking the results down further, banking revenue jumped 70% to $4.5 billion. Investment banking revenue hit $2.9 billion, up a whopping 222% year over year and reflecting higher fees.
The bank's markets revenue hit $9.1 billion, up 25%. Fixed Income revenue climbed 15% to $5.8 billion, while equity markets revenue hit $3.3 billion, up 47%.
Shares of JPMorgan were last trading down 1.68% near $151.39 in the pre-market.
Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.
READ MORE:
'The fault line is inequality': JPMorgan's Dimon calls on fixing America's 'self-inflicted' problems
Dimon: 'We should strive to make every job generate a living wage'
Dimon: Brexit 'cannot possibly be a positive' for the UK in the short term
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.