"Incrementalism just won’t do it': JPMorgan plans to boost Black, Latino advisors, tackle wealth gap

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·3 min read

JPMorgan Chase’s wealth management arm has an ambitious plan to significantly expand the ranks of Black and Latino financial advisors, by aligning itself with predominantly Black higher education institutions to train and hire hundreds of candidates by 2025.

In an announcement on Friday, the firm — which manages over $3.2 trillion — will partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) over the next several years to promote wealth management as a career path, with the goal of hiring 300 Black and Latino advisors.

In pursuit of that objective, JPMorgan Wealth Management will provide students with information about careers in a segment of the finance industry where people of color are underrepresented, providing a mix of scholarships, specialized training and licensing.

“Wealth management has two business problems,” Kristin Lemkau, CEO of JPMorgan U.S. Wealth Management, explained to Yahoo Finance in an interview.”One, it doesn't have enough diverse clients and two, it doesn’t have enough diverse advisors. Both are problems that need to be solved.”

According to data from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, last year saw a historic jump in the number of Black and Latino CFP-certified advisors. However, the two ethnic groups only account for less than 4% of over 86,378 licensed CFPs in the business — well below their representation among the general public.

“We've made progress but ...incrementalism just won’t do it,” Lemkau told Yahoo Finance. “This is the first flag we’ll throw down in terms of what we want to commit” to improving the industry’s representation, and hiring more Black and Latino talent, she added.

JPMorgan’s drive to recruit and prepare more students of color for careers in wealth management comes on the heels of the bank’s recent announcement of a separate five-year plan that would commit $30 billion to boost homeownership, increase banking and provide capital to Black and Hispanic borrowers.

It also coincides with a multi-pronged effort to address historical inequities that have been amplified by a year-long protests against racial injustices and inequalities. The wealth gap between races means that average white wealth is nearly seven times greater than its Black counterpart, according to data from the Brookings Institution.

“We will never bridge that wealth gap if we don’t get more people invested and invested earlier,” Lemkau said — adding that ideally, she’d like to see the program hit its target early, “and accelerate it.”

According to a release, the firm’s plan includes giving “multiple internal support and development resources” to potential advisors of color, and matching them with senior executives to foster promotion and mentorship.

Lemkau told Yahoo Finance that, among Black and Hispanic college students, she wasn’t certain that wealth advisory was even on their radar as a career path — and “it's a really important job. I won’t be able to grow my business if we’re not bringing on more clients [and advisors] able to participate in this industry.”

Javier David is an editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Javier on Twitter: @TeflonGeek

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to a higher open, crude oil prices advance

    Stock futures were mostly higher Friday morning, holding onto overnight gains.

  • Bernie Sanders leads delegation to Alabama to boost Amazon union drive

    Democrats and even some Republicans are keen to posit their party as one that backs the working class in high-profile labor fight People hold a banner at the Amazon facility on 5 March as members of a congressional delegation arrive to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters A steady stream of federal lawmakers have been trickling into Alabama to cheer on workers hoping to unionize at an Amazon Inc warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, cementing the union drive as the highest profile American labor fight in recent memory. The labor push has seen a stream of Democrats but even won the support of some Republicans who are keen to posit their party as one that backs the working class – and whose top leaders are also hostile to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, one of the most influential progressive lawmakers in American politics, is scheduled to appear alongside a small set of other liberal figures at a public event to meet Amazon workers looking to unionize. Sanders’ visit follows congresspeople Andy Levin of Michigan, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Nikema Williams of Georgia, joining congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama in traveling to the warehouse in support of the unionizing efforts. Joe Biden has also suggested support for unionization, albeit rather opaquely. Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a high-profile Republican, recently penned an op-ed saying he is standing with “with those at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse today”. On Wednesday evening, a senior Amazon executive, Dave Clark, weighed in on Sanders’ upcoming visit. That sparked a Twitter back and forth between Clark and Sanders’ spokesman, Mike Casca. 1/3 I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace. I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace https://t.co/Fq8D6vyuh9— Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021 It’s unusual for a union vote to attract this much attention from out-of-state lawmakers but that’s just what has happened among workers at the e-commerce behemoth in one of the most conservative states in the country. The outcome could trigger a chain reaction of similar efforts across the country. Either way lawmakers and political activists argue that the push has reinvigorated a national discussion about the importance of unions and the tactics companies, including Amazon, use to try to convince employees not to unionize. “Win or lose, this is a dramatic development in terms of organizing at Amazon,” said Larry Cohen, the chairman of the Sanders-aligned Our Revolution outside group. “It needs to be expanded to Whole Foods and across the country and that it should be multiple unions and they need to work as one. That’s the lesson in terms of how you organize in the 21st century.” Among the 800,000, none of them are unionized. But the union vote in Alabama has spurred supporters in other parts of the country to encourage local Amazon employees to try and unionize as well. The push has also sparked a larger discussion about the conditions in which Amazon warehouse employees work. And in Alabama, it’s helped galvanize Democrats. The state Democratic party has been supportive of unionizing as has the local chapter of Our Revolution. The actual outcome of the vote this month remains a mystery. Interviews with those close to the deliberations, activists and lawmakers all reveal an expectation that the outcome will be by razor-thin margins. Privately, even supporters of unionization worry that in such a conservative state, the vocal support of liberal Democrats, including unapologetically lefty ones from Brooklyn, could have an adverse affect on the vote. It is Alabama after all. “The stakes are huge and I think this is one of the first serious attempts to try to unionize an Amazon warehouse,” said Paco Fabian, the director of campaigns for Our Revolution. On its weekly national calls with local chapters from across the country, Our Revolution has hosted organizers helping in the unionization effort. They have also featured Amazon warehouse workers on the call. The vote has helped spur a heated discussion in Washington over legislation that’s already passed through the House of Representatives aimed at adding protections for union workers, called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act or “Pro Act”. “No matter how the union vote goes in Alabama, this effort has sparked a new push for unions across the country. When do you see my colleagues go down to Alabama of all places to join unionization efforts?” Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York, one of the co-sponsors of that legislation, said in an interview. “This intimidation being perpetrated by Amazon, one of the greatest offenders of monopoly power in our economy, is a particularly high-profile expression of the problem that exists so long as these tech companies are able to govern us rather than be governed by the United States Congress.” Asked what it would mean if workers voted against unionizing, Jones suggested that outcome would be because of intimidation tactics. “To the extent that workers at Amazon in Alabama are not voting to unionize, it is my belief that that is due to intimidation tactics by Amazon and their allies, including members of the Republican party in Alabama,” Jones added “It’s why we need he Pro Act, which would actually hold those employers accountable and set protocols for free and fair elections where votes are free and voter intimidation-free.” Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, a freshman Republican lawmaker, took to the Senate floor earlier in the week to argue against that legislation and in the process argue against the rush of national figures coming in to support unionization supporters. “There’s been a lot of attention paid to this lately. We’ve had Hollywood actors, celebrities, members of Congress and even President Biden trying to help tip the scales toward unions’ favorable outcome,” Tuberville said. “Let me be clear, Alabamians don’t need Hollywood elites telling them what to do. We should all trust they’ll make the decision they think is right for them and their families and that’s what right to work is all about, the right to choose. This is still a free country after all.”

  • Mercedes revs up its all-new electric 'Tesla killer'

    Mercedes-Benz is preparing to reveal a new electric flagship it hopes will give the German car maker a bigger share of the zero-emissions market and take on rivals such as Tesla. With 700km (435 mile) range, the new EQS which will be launched on April 15 will compete with Porsche’s Taycan andVW’s Audi E-tron, as well as the Tesla Model S. Mercedes has been slower than its rivals to make a big push into the electric market, losing market share. However, it is now getting into gear and will be producing eight electric models in three continents by next year. A concept version of the EQS was first previewed at the 2019 Frankfurt motorshow, and the car is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of the year, according to Telegraph motoring correspondent Andrew English. Mercedes chief operating officer Markus Schaefer said its slow drive into electric motoring was down to getting the infrastructure in place to produce them. “We boosted flexibility of all factories worldwide so that we can produce hybrids, fully electric cars and combustion vehicles everywhere, depending on customer demand and individual market developments,” he told Bloomberg. “It took a while for us to prepare all this, but now it’s time to deliver.” The slew of new electric vehicles from German motoring powerhouses could signal the beginning of the end for Tesla’s dominance of the market. While the company co-founded by Elon Musk leads global sales of electric card, Tesla has repeatedly come under criticism for poor build quality and problems with aftermarket care and servicing. Entry into the market in force by players such as Mercedes and its German peers with reputations of high production standards and established networks to support vehicles once in service could soon see Tesla’s popularity slip.

  • Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands raises first-quarter profit forecast again

    The U.S. government started delivering $1,400 checks as a $1.9 trillion aid bill was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month. The company now expects an adjusted profit of $0.85 to $1.00 per share in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of $0.55 to $0.65. The retailer previously raised its adjusted profit outlook for the quarter on March 12, citing strong demand for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Snapple is getting a huge makeover, owner Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO reveals

    Keurig Dr. Pepper chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort tells Yahoo Finance Live the iconic Snapple brand will get a new look soon.

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.

  • April has been bullish for stocks but you shouldn’t bet on a repeat this year

    The U.S. stock market may or may not rise over the next four weeks. This earth-shattering prediction comes from my composite of stock-market seasonal patterns. My recommendation therefore is to be skeptical of all arguments based on alleged Wall Street seasonal tendencies.

  • U.S. Junk-Bond Sales Break Record for Busiest Quarter Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. high-yield debt sales set a new quarterly record as companies take advantage of low funding costs before potential inflation causes rates to rise further.Carvana Co. launched $600 million of notes Thursday, which pushed issuance over the mark to $139.6 billion for the first quarter. That surpasses the previous high of about $139 billion set in the second quarter of 2020, when businesses rushed to raise liquidity at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, data compiled by Bloomberg show. MGM China Holdings Ltd., Interior Logic Group -- issuing through Signal Parent Inc. -- and Dycom Industries Inc. set sizes for their deals earlier in the day to help drive volume past the record.Junk-rated companies have tapped the market relentlessly this year, extending 2020’s record pace as yields have stayed relatively low, at least for now. A $1.9 trillion debt-funded stimulus package and inflation expectations have been pushing Treasury yields higher, encouraging corporations to take advantage of borrowing conditions that are still attractive.Risky borrowers, including those such as retailer Neiman Marcus Holding Co. Inc. that only recently emerged from bankruptcy, have tapped the market, while there’s also been a pick-up in leveraged buyout funding after a swath of refinancings this year. Ingram Micro Inc. is in the market with a $2 billion offering to support its acquisition by Platinum Equity, following similar deals from Triton Water Holdings Inc. and Interior Logic Group.“It’s really hard to keep up with the issuance,” said Kevin Loome, portfolio manager of the U.S. high yield fund at T. Rowe Price. “Now the pendulum is shifting a little bit toward more aggressive behaviors.”Companies have been issuing debt at a rampant pace all year with supply setting new high marks in January, February and March. In 2020, annual sales zoomed past the previous record by over $100 billion, ending at nearly $432 billion.With the Federal Reserve and central banks globally keeping rates low, investors have sought out U.S. junk bonds for higher returns, which pushed average yields below 4% for the first time ever in February. Although they’re back up to 4.34% now, mostly thanks to the selloff in Treasuries, that’s still well below the 10-year average of 6.4%.Read more: Junk Bonds With Low Yields? Here’s Why They’re Hot: QuickTakeThat strong demand has allowed jumbo deals to easily clear syndication and pad issuance volume. American Airlines Group Inc. sold $10 billion this month as part of a joint bond-and-loan package in the biggest ever airline debt sale. T-Mobile US Inc. issued $3.8 billion to help finance the purchase of 5G airwaves, an expenditure that’s also propelled a rush of borrowing in the investment-grade market.There have also been at least two dozen inaugural junk-bond issuers to come forward this year, contributing about $13 billion of supply, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Pandemic stock darlings Crocs Inc., the colorful clog maker made cool again thanks to Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny, and cloud-based software company Twilio Inc. seized on their equity valuations to sell their first bonds.As so many companies have pulled forward financing needs, it’s hard to imagine the issuance party going on forever. A slowdown could be coming as the market itself will eventually push back, Loome said.“It’s almost like an indigestion problem, and we’re getting to that point,” he said.U.S.MGM China Holdings, Dycom Industries, Oasis Midstream and Interior Logic Group are also in the high-yield pipeline and slated to sell notes Thursday. Meanwhile four other borrowers are in the market with debt deals that may wrap up before the end of the month.London Stock Exchange Group Plc is tapping the U.S. high-grade bond market to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.Green bonds. Blue bonds. Brown bonds. Environmentally-conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different color of asset every day of the weekFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeThere are at least 14 deals in European primary markets on Thursday, including Advanz Pharma and utilities supplier E.ON, which is issuing an euro-benchmark green bond.A “meaningful acceleration” in the EU’s vaccine program is needed to kick start corporate rating upgrades in Europe, according to Bank of America strategistsFormer British Prime Minister David Cameron is under investigation by the Office of the Register of Consultant Lobbyists for possible unregistered consultant lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital, according to the Daily TelegraphAsiaFirms in India rush to issue bonds in rupees before the end of the fiscal year on March 31, with at least seven borrowers seeking bids for deals on Thursday.The Philippines is marketing a yen bond, in what would be the sovereign’s first Samurai issuance since August 2019China’s central bank asked lenders to keep loan growth stable and reasonable, with increased support to house leasing, innovative technology and the manufacturing sector(Updates to reflect the record was hit starting in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dislodging the Suez Canal Ship Said to Need at Least a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Dislodging the container vessel blocking the Suez Canal will take until at least Wednesday, a longer effort than initially feared that will amplify the disruption to global supply chains for everything from oil to grains to cars.The extended halt to traffic through one of the world’s most important waterways is stretching a container-shipping industry that’s already operating at full capacity. It threatens costly delays for European companies that rely on a steady flow of Asian imports and for consumers who’ve grown fond of fast online purchases during the pandemic.The task of re-floating the 200,000-ton ship called Ever Given, which is still firmly wedged across the vital maritime trade route, will require about a week of work and potentially longer, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Rescue efforts had initially been expected to last only a couple of days.“The delays are likely to increase costs, adding to already widespread inflationary pressure on supply chains,” said Chris Rogers, lead trade analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Panjiva. “The short-term ripple effects will be an increased potential for stock-outs in consumer goods and the risk that just-in-time manufacturing supply chains that had already been roiled by Brexit and commodity shortages may face further interruptions.”Even before the Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, the global trade network was already showing signs of strain due to the year-long economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s biggest flow of merchandise -- between China and the U.S –- has faced nearly five months of bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Importers have been waiting several weeks for arriving cargo, with the knock-on effect that exporters are unable to secure empty steel boxes needed to deliver their shipments abroad.The fear now is that Suez incident will exacerbate Europe’s logistical challenges, resulting in canceled sailings, container shortages and higher freight rates.Read more: Why a Canal Built in 1869 Is More Important Than Ever: QuickTakeWork since Tuesday by tugs and diggers -- equipment that’s tiny in comparison with the 400 meter (1,300 feet) vessel -- has so far been unsuccessful. As the rescue teams toil away, the waiting queue of oceangoing carriers loaded with billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods has risen to more than 300 from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.Should cargo need to be unloaded from the stranded vessel, or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. The Ever Given could hold almost $1 billion of goods, according to IHS Markit Ltd.Vessels that had been scheduled to traverse the Suez Canal are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa as the shipping sector scrambles to keep deliveries moving. South Korea’s HMM Co. instructed a container ship that departed the U.K. on Monday to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock. At least seven liquefied natural gas vessels have had routes adjusted away from the canal, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia, and major shippers including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are also studying detours.Shipping costs are also surging -- the price to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has almost quadrupled from a year ago -- adding a new burden to global supply chains already reeling from a pandemic that has sowed havoc with shortages and delays.The canal blockage is currently holding up about 2 million barrels a day of oil flows, according to Braemar estimates, and snarling bulk carriers that ship products from wheat to iron ore. Global manufacturers are already preparing for delays to both the shipment of finished goods, and materials that are crucial to their production lines.A list of cargo aboard a HMM Co. vessel waiting outside the canal to return to Asia gives an indication of the sweep of industries caught up in the disruption, with goods on board including wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powdered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Caterpillar Inc., the largest U.S. machinery producer, said it is facing shipment delays and even considering airlifting products if necessary, while Japan’s Envision AESC, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, said it relies on the Suez Canal for some imports of electrodes.Mark Ma, owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company in Shenzhen that handles Chinese goods including toys, pillows and mattresses sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc., said his company has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to cross the blocked canal.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Ma. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”Vessels currently outside of the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal will need to decide whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.For the container lines that haul about 80% of global merchandise trade, a prolonged bottleneck between Europe and Asia risks throwing off ship schedules set months in advance so importers can plan their purchases, manage inventories and keep store shelves stocked or production lines running.The problem compounds with every day container ships have to wait. Vessels that arrive several days late can’t be emptied and reloaded in time to make the scheduled return journey. That leads carriers to cancel trips -- further constraining capacity and pushing up freight rates.The logistical challenges could continue even after the canal is unblocked.“European terminals will be hit by a surge of container volume that will temporarily overwhelm their handling capacity,” said Greg Knowler, senior European editor at JOC, which is part of IHS Markit. “Rotterdam and Antwerp expect ship-wait times to lengthen, and expect it will take longer to handle ships and clear containers from the yards, and businesses will have to wait longer for their imports.”For a supertanker delivering oil from the Middle East to Europe, rerouting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope would add 6,000 miles to the journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs.Ship brokers report that oil traders are increasingly hiring tankers with “just-in-case” options to sail around Africa should the blockage drag on. Vessels traveling empty to collect oil in northwest Europe could get delayed, forcing the region’s exporters to seek alternative carriers, according to people involved in that market.What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeRates to charter oil tankers in some regions have climbed higher since the blockage first appeared. Suezmax vessels, which typically haul 1 million barrels through the canal, are now fetching about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020. If more ships are forced to sail around the southern tip of Africa, that will boost rates as journey times increase.(Updates throughout with details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge at Least 30% From Current Levels

    In a volatile market environment, with stocks getting buffeted about by a variety of conflicting forces, investors are looking to the expert commentators for some guidance. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, quant strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that we’re in for continued gains in stocks. Kolanovic doesn’t dismiss the recent dips in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ; rather, he sees them as temporary. Kolanovic points out that we’re approaching the end of Q1 and will soon see the first earnings reports of 2021. He expects that to build momentum for stocks going into the summer, boosting the market indexes and keeping inflation at a steady state with bond yields stabilizing. Kolanovic has set a 4,400 year-end price target for the S&P 500, which suggests ~13% growth in the market’s benchmark index. Taking Kolanovic’s outlook to heart, J.P. Morgan analysts are offering up concrete recommendations, pointing to two names that look compelling. As the firm’s analysts are forecasting at least 30% upside potential for each, we used TipRanks’ database to dig a bit deeper. BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) The first JPM pick we're looking at is BorgWarner, a major manufacturer of drivetrain components, especially transmissions and air management systems, which has long been a stalwart of Detroit’s automotive industry. The company has, in recent years, been a leader in the development of powertrains and motors for electric vehicles, and is committed to accelerating that development. The company announced this week that it intends to expand its EV revenues to 45% of the company total by 2030. The company’s plan, called Charging Forward, would see a focus on developing componentry for electric commercial vehicles while optimizing the combustion portfolio, and scaling the EV business up to deliver the projected higher demand. Management expects to maintain BorgWarner’s high margin performance while generating a strong free cash flow. Current performance gives BorgWarner a solid foundation for its ambitious EV plans. The company saw a strong beat in 4Q20 on several key metrics. BWA reported revenues of $3.93 billion, a 53% gain year-over-year. EPS came in at $1.52, up from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Turning to full-year numbers, 2020 ended with BWA showing $10.17 billion at the top line, about equal to last year’s total. 2020 earnings were down, to $2.34 from $3.61 in 2019. Despite the lower earnings, BWA’s cash position improved in 2020. Free cash flow was $743 million for the year, and the company increased its cash and cash equivalent holdings by $818 million year-over-year. Among the bulls is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman who wrote: “Demand for BWA products is strong, driven by both consumer ‘pull’ and government ‘push’ elements, and we believe will only increase over time as the rising amount of vehicles in emerging markets upwardly pressures fuel prices. BWA already enjoys the second-highest margins in the sector, in part driven by the fact that many of the products it manufactures are of a highly engineered nature, leading to high technical barriers to entry and market concentration. Still, we expect the combination of rapid top-line growth and financial discipline to allow for top-tier operating margin expansion.” To this end, Brinkman rates BWA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $58 price target implies a potential upside of 33% for the coming year. (To watch Brinkman’s track record, click here) Brinkman is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding BWA. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on 14 recent reviews breaking down to 8 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. The shares are priced at $43.70 and their $49.69 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~14%. (See BWA stock analysis on TipRanks) Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) Shifting gears, we’ll move from automotive to software. Adobe is a name we’re all familiar with, and rightly so. The company created the PDF format, and among its product line-up are Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, among many, many others. In recent years, Adobe has shifted to a subscription SaaS model, offering its products as a bundle on Adobe Creative Cloud. Adobe saw gains last year, as its cloud-based model was well suited to 2020’s shift to remote work and telecommuting. The company’s fiscal 2020 revenues hit $12.8 billion, up nearly 14% from 2019, and growth has continued into its first quarter of fiscal 2021. The company reported $3.9 billion in Q1’s top line, a company record and up 26% year-over-year. EPS, at $2.61 per share, was up 33% yoy. That guidance was updated based on the Q1 results. Management sees the company bringing in $15.45 billion in total revenue for fiscal 2021, which would represent a 20% yoy increase from the published 2020 figure. Digital media, a major driver of the 2020 numbers, is expected to deliver 22% yoy growth and show annualized recurring revenue of $1.8 billion. Covering this stock for JPM is 5-star analyst Sterling Auty, who sees a clear path forward for Adobe. “When the economic cycle turns for the better companies tend to invest in solutions that will help drive revenue growth and that is exactly what the Adobe Experience Cloud, with its digital marketing solutions, can help customers achieve,” Auty noted. The analyst added, "Over the years it is more common for Adobe to reiterate the full-year guidance after reporting the first-quarter earnings, so seeing the raise above just the first quarter upside for the full year numbers is a sign of incremental strength in our opinion. As a reminder, the stock has not done a lot since the start of September and this might be the catalyst to get it moving again." In line with his bullish comments, Auty rates ADBE shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $595 price target indicates his confidence in a 32% one-year upside. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street analysts are pretty well unified in their views on Adobe – the stock has 16 Buy reviews, against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $450.99, with an average price target, $559.82, suggesting an upside of ~24% by year’s end. (See ADBE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after protesting new voter restrictions

    ‘Lies upon lies were told about our elections... and now this bill is before us’

  • Bernie Sanders is targeting the wealthy and corporations with 2 new tax measures

    At a Senate Budget Committee hearing, Sanders said he was working to reform estate and corporate tax rates, raising up to $430 billion over a decade.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

    China sanctioned British organisations and individuals on Friday over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Britain's government condemned the move as an attempt by Beijing to stifle criticism, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he stood in solidarity with those affected. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it had sanctioned four entities and nine individuals, including lawmakers such as former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, that "maliciously spread lies and disinformation".