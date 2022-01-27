JP Swenson: Push for his removal from office 'retaliation or harassment'

Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson

A Henrietta man sought to have the Clay County justice of the peace tossed out of office, accusing him of engaging in a political war with other elected officials, incompetence and official misconduct, court documents show.

William Justin O'Malley filed a civil case in district court to oust Justice of the Peace John Swenson through a little known law, but the push for removal fell flat when a district judge dismissed it this month, court records show.

Swenson said he believes the petition tracks back to his call for an investigation that led to official oppression charges against Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde.

"It seems like retaliation or harassment or something," Swenson said.

Material witness

Lyde was indicted by a Clay County grand jury on two misdemeanor charges of official oppression in connection with July 12 incidents, according to indictments filed Nov. 15 in the Clay County District Clerk's Office.

The sheriff maintains his innocence of allegations that he intentionally held Sarah Lynn Johnson and Landon Paul Goad in jail over 48 hours without obtaining a finding of probable cause from a magistrate.

Justices of the peace and county judges, for instance, are magistrates. Lyde faces up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000 if convicted.

Clay County, where it's all playing out, has about 10,500 residents with the Red River to the north and Wichita County to the west. It's a rural county with over 1,100 square miles and a neighborliness belied by the events of late.

Swenson said he is the primary witness against the sheriff for the charges against him, and the information O'Malley cites in a petition to remove Swenson came straight from the Sheriff's Department.

"I'm trying to protect this court," Swenson said. "And . . . I'm getting hammered with stuff from the sheriff.”

During a Dec. 7 press conference streamed live over Facebook, Lyde made it clear he lays the blame for the July 12 incidents at Swenson's feet.

The sheriff did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. But his lawyer, Randall Moore of Fort Worth, spoke on his behalf.

"Based on the orders and court documents I've seen prepared by Justice of the Peace Swenson, he should be way more concerned about doing his job correctly than what Sheriff Lyde has or hasn't done," Moore said in a message Tuesday.

Swenson should also be more concerned about addressing the allegations in the petition "than making reckless and disparaging remarks about another elected official," Moore said.

Attempts to reach O'Malley, a 37-year-old entrepreneur who is well known in Henrietta, were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Swenson, who has previously declined to comment to the Times Record News, broke his silence in a Jan. 14 interview.

“I’ve got to start defending myself a little bit, don’t I?” he said.

Swenson, who is Clay County's sole justice of the peace, faces a battle for his office on another front.

Clay County sheriff's Capt. Lanny Evans and mortician Michael Earl Russell are challenging Swenson for his position in the March 1 Republican Primary.

What happened to the petition for removal?

In any case, O'Malley's petition pushed for Swenson's immediate suspension, the appointment of another justice of the peace and a jury trial on the current JP's permanent removal, according to court records.

But Ninety-seventh District Judge Jack McGaughey ordered the petition dismissed Jan. 13, court filings show.

McGaughey also denied O'Malley's request to order the justice of the peace to appear in court and respond to the petition, according to court documents.

McGaughey found the petition didn't comply with the state law's requirements, the district judge wrote in his order. As a result, his court had no jurisdiction, and the petition for removal was dismissed.

What does the law say about kicking officials out of office?

According to state law, the general grounds for removing a justice of the peace, sheriff, school trustee and certain other elected officials include incompetency, official misconduct and being drunk on or off duty.

However, intoxication via alcohol is not grounds for removal if it comes out at trial the official consumed an alcoholic beverage under a physician's direction and prescription.

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde answered media questions during a press conference on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2021. His lawyer, Randall Moore, standing, listens to the sheriff's remarks.

Any Texan who has lived at least six months in the county where the petition is to be filed and who isn't under indictment can file a petition for removal.

Accusations against Swenson

O'Malley's petition contends the JP falsified government documents, held unlawful courtroom proceedings, as well as hearings that illegally stomped on the county court's authority, according to court documents.

In addition, O'Malley accuses Swenson of refusing to honor open records requests from the sheriff's chief deputy, according to court documents.

Swenson said the petition makes it sound as if he is engaged in wrongdoing, but he is proud of the actions cited.

The justice of the peace said he is not welcome at the jail anymore to perform his usual magistrate duties, but he checks the jail roster for situations calling for him to act on cases where he has jurisdiction.

Bond flap

In one case, the sheriff granted a personal recognizance bond for an inmate who had his rights read by Swenson, but the JP was unable to obtain a copy of the bond from the Sheriff's Office, he said.

Swenson called the man's defense attorney to ask if he was OK with a PR bond and the 97th District Attorney's Office to see if they opposed it, which they didn't, Swenson said.

"I did an order resetting the bond myself," Swenson said. "They're putting this in here like I did something wrong. This guy is under my jurisdiction.”

O'Malley's petition cites the paperwork associated with the PR bond as "falsely using the DA's office and an accused felon's name as if they asked or submitted a motion for the JP to act."

Swenson: 'That would be illegal'

During the Dec. 7 press conference while Lyde was "blasting" Swenson, an employee from the Sheriff's Office brought him an open records request, the JP said.

The request from the sheriff's chief deputy, Rodney Hamilton, sought information on Clay County tickets issued from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 6, 2021, according to court records.

Swenson said that amounted to over 3,000 tickets, and, in light of the press conference, he took a closer look at the request.

"If the chief deputy’s asking for it, why is he using the resources of the Sheriff's Department to create it and bring it over here?” Swenson said.

“That would be illegal," he said. "And if it's for the Sheriff's Department, are they doing some kind of investigation on me? And I'm a witness in a crime against the sheriff.”

Petition for Removal of JP by Denise Nelson on Scribd

Sheriff's lawyer: 'What difference does it make . . .?'

Swenson denied the public information request, saying to the chief deputy in a Dec. 8 letter "that this request is being filed for an improper reason: as retaliation for a pending criminal action, initiated by this court against Sheriff Lyde."

But court documents are for the most part public record, and the reason for seeking them shouldn't be a consideration in whether they are provided, according to a Dec. 9 email to the chief deputy from the Texas Office of Court Administration.

The email from a lawyer at the state agency was submitted with the chief deputy's second open records request. It was also filed with the petition for removal.

Swenson said he denied the second request, too.

He also asked Clay County Attorney Seth Slagle to investigate the open records request as "a coordinated effort of oppression, intimidation and possibly witness tampering" in a Dec. 14 letter.

The sheriff's lawyer, Randall Moore, said neither he nor the state saw anything illegal about the chief deputy's open records request.

"If the records are public and subject to disclosure, what difference does it make who requests them?" Moore said.

But Swenson violated open records law by not producing the court records, Moore said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Justin O'Malley seeks to remove JP John Swenson from office