JPD: 1 killed, another injured in overnight shooting

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person killed and another person injured during a Thursday night shooting.

A Friday morning press release states the incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on 100 Covington Park Dr.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jadamian Marquez Nichols. He was fatally shot once and died at the scene.

Another victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the news release, witnesses stated four to five Black males fled the scene on foot after the shooting occurred. The males were said to be wearing light colored clothing and armed with long guns.

Investigators recovered "several" shell casings from the scene and are still gathering evidence and information, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

