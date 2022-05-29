JPD: Arrests made in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old boy, wounding of 16-year-old

Two teenagers were charged in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Adrian McDougles, 12, was fatally shot and his brother Onterrio McDougles, 16, was wounded as they walked in a Jackson neighborhood near their home Thursday afternoon. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the brothers were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Avenue when they were shot at from a black Toyota Avalon as it drove pass them.

On Friday, JPD, the Rankin County Sheriff's Department and federal officials took into custody Otha Brown, 18, and Taekuan Cohen, 18. A black Toyota Avalon and handguns were in their possession, according to authorities.

Otha Brown is charged with murder, aggravated assault, drive-by-shooting, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Taekuan Cohen is charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting.

JPD says the 2007 Toyota Avalon was taken May 14, 2022 by three males during an armed carjacking on Sykes Road.

According to Clarion Ledger files, Adrian McDougles' death marks the city's 59th homicide of 2022 — the 57th investigated by Jackson Police Department. Two others are under investigation by Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

Onterrio McDougles' injuries were not life-threatening.

