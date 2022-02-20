🌱 JPD Checkpoint Controversy + Jackson Resident Turns 102

Hello again, Jackson! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Jackson Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Jackson Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Jackson long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

A shower and thunderstorm. High: 70 Low: 66.

Here are the top stories in Jackson today:

Earlier this year, the Jackson Police Department started an initiative to combat crime by creating checkpoints in the city aimed at ticketing, arresting and towing. According to JPD, the idea is to stop crimes before they happen. But after many complaints from city residents about discrimination at these checkpoints, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi (ACLU) has gotten involved and claimed the checkpoints to be unconstitutional. (WLBT) A Jackson family gathered together this week to celebrate Doris Covington’s 102nd birthday. Though Covington is originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to family. She says that she keeps going by staying busy. She’s currently making baby blankets for her grandchildren. (WJTV) In honor of Black History Month, the New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will be hosting free health screenings on Saturday, February 26. Some of the services that will be available for free include COVID-19 home tests, blood pressure tests, and more. (WJTV)

Today in Jackson:

Friends of the Raymond Library Book Sale at Raymond Public Library (All Day)

From my notebook:

Mississippi Blues Marathon gives a b ig congratulations to the top marathon male and female winners! They were greeted with excellent conditions to run fast this past weekend with cool temperatures, abundant sunshine, and light wind. The first place male and female winners will receive a set of new Continental Tires. (Facebook)

US National Weather Service Jackson Mississippi warns that severe thunderstorms will be possible across the forecast area Tuesday afternoon and evening this week. Damaging wind gusts, small hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. (Facebook)

Mississippi Children's Museum will be OPEN today from 9am-5pm for a special Magic Monday! Monday's Food Lab at 11:00am will include a yummy and educational treat where kids can create "Edible Soil" using chocolate pudding, gummy worms, and more! (Facebook)





Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you around.

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Jackson Patch