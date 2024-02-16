JPD investigating Friday homicide on Rosemary Avenue. Victim's identity revealed

Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a body was found at 3464 Rosemary Ave. Friday morning.

According to a press release, Precinct 1 officers responded to the scene in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased victim.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Deonte Lindsey. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The news release states that residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area early Friday morning around 12:30 a.m.

JPD officer sustains severe injuries: Jackson police officer injured after being struck by vehicle, suspect in custody

This investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police investigate homicide on Rosemary Avenue