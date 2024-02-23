JPD issues warrants for two teenagers in connection to fatal shooting

Jackson police issued two arrest warrants for two teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting of one person and the injuring of another person in early February.

According to a press release, detectives are searching for 18-year-old Amari White and 17-year-old Jarvis Harolson. Both face charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.

The Clarion Ledger typically does not publish the names of minors, but because law enforcement agencies named the minors and consider them armed and dangerous, they are being named as a public service.

On Feb. 9, Jackson police began investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Covington Park Drive. The victim, 20-year-old Jadamian Marquez Nichols, was fatally shot once and died at the scene.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

Another victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital.

On Feb. 14, Jackson police arrested 16-year-old Jordan Long as another suspect in this case. Long also faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Two teenagers wanted for fatal shooting in Jackson