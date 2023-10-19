JPD makes drug bust
JPD makes drug bust
Experts share how to support kids without shame.
Home Depot partnered with law enforcement to track and catch a criminal at the heart of organized retail crime.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
The compliance process at pharmaceutical manufacturers is complicated and prone to errors because many still use paper-based systems to record manufacturing steps. Leucine wants to make the compliance process more efficient with its compliance cloud platform for the pharmaceutical industry. New York-based Leucine announced today it has raised a $7 million Series A led by strategic investor Ecolab Inc. Participants include returning investors like Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars and angel investors.
Start looking at them in groups of five — the typical combination used to make electrolyte materials in batteries — and it increases to 10 to the 47th power. Find the right mixture of electrolyte materials and you can end up with a faster charging, more energy dense battery for an EV, the grid or even an electric airplane. Similar to the drug discovery process, it can take more than a decade and thousands of failures to find the right fit.
A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that there's a growing and understudied demographic being fed toxic diet information: young boys.
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the majority of those who don't plan to buy the naloxone nasal spray cited "I don't think I'll need it" as the reason.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
Tracey Helton Mitchell spoke to In The Know about the ethics of photographing and filming those who struggle with substance abuse disorder. The post Author and health care worker weighs in on ethics of filming, photographing individuals with substance abuse disorder appeared first on In The Know.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
It's not an easy week to drop players with six teams on bye and navigating injuries, but Jennifer Eakins still has some names you might be better off without.
This advice may surprise you.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
While sleeping at an airport is less than ideal, one creator is providing tips on how to make doing so as safe and comfortable as possible — if it comes to that. Sabina Trojanova (@girlvsglobe), a seasoned solo traveler, posted... The post Solo traveler gives tips on how to safely sleep in the airport if you really need to: ‘This is my very improvised solution’ appeared first on In The Know.
Could Gen X Soft Club, an aesthetic that first gained popularity in the early '90s, regain popularity among Gen Z? The post What is the ‘Gen X Soft Club’ aesthetic, and is Gen Z reviving the look? appeared first on In The Know.
Co-signed by Jonathan Van Ness, here's why you should consider sleeping with your hair in a heatless bun. The post This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why appeared first on In The Know.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 6.